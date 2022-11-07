Gary shoots down Jacob’s gun plan

FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith said yesterday that acting CoP McDonald Jacob is exhibiting an “obsession” with legal firearms whereas the police should ramp up efforts to sweep the streets of illegal weapons.
In a statement as political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), Griffith said “over 400” people have been killed with illegal firearms this year but “Jacob continues his obsession with legal firearms”.
He accused Jacob of having “political handlers” and of capitalising on the “tragic” murder-suicide in San Fernando last Friday, where 40-year-old attorney Keisha Marina Bostic was fatally shot by her 41-year-old estranged husband Shamzard Mohammed.
Mohammed, who was said to have been licensed to hold five firearms, then turned the gun on himself and died.
“Disappointingly, capitalising on the tragic circumstances a few days ago where a domestic violence murder took place, Jacob seems energised and is now using it to justify his hounding of persons who have multiple legal firearms,” Griffith stated.
He called Jacob’s remarks “complete red herring, as whether the person had one firearm or ten, if his intent was to kill, it would not have affected the act”.
Griffith said “dozens upon dozens of persons acquired multiple firearms long before my tenure as CoP, during the period when Jacob was a senior officer, without his or any other senior officer’s objection and, most importantly, there are justifiable reasons for persons to have multiple firearms”.
Firearms trainers, those involved in sport, hunters and those having multiple businesses were among such persons, he said.
These people are “minuscule in comparison to our population size, making up a little over 0.01 per cent of citizens”, he added.
Griffith said legal firearms have been used to save dozens of lives, as well as to “secure and protect the family and friends of FUL holders....giving law-abiding citizens the opportunity to fight back against this new brand of brazen criminals”.
He noted that Mohammed and Bostic were married this year and that before he left office as Commissioner, “plans were already in place to have psychometric testing done every two years on FUL (Firearms User’s Licence holders, and spousal consent would also be required as part of this very stringent process”.
Spouses’ power
Griffith said domestic violence prevention took top priority during his tenure, noting the formation of the Gender Based Violence Unit in January 2020, “which is why spouses held so much power when it came to their partners getting and keeping their firearms”.
He said if a domestic violence report was made involving an FUL holder, a system would be immediately triggered where the Gender Based Violence Unit would contact the Commissioner’s Office and officers dispatched to seize any and all legal firearms.
He said the process was made seamless, quick and efficient because of a chip card he had instituted, which Jacob had shut down.
Even if no domestic violence report was made to trigger the system, he said, “one wonders if one might have been made with the use of the TTPS App, which made it easier for victims to make reports and which insulated victims from dealing with insufficiently trained officers at stations, in preference to direct contact with specifically trained officers of the Gender Based Violence Unit”.
Jacob said at the weekend the TTPS was currently digitising its FUL directory to ensure when reports of domestic violence or threats are made, they would automatically be flagged against the FUL holder.
He said until then, when people make reports of domestic violence or threats, they ought to advise the requisite investigator accordingly that the person who is being reported is the holder of an FUL.