Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says there will be no cover-up in the investigations into the deaths of Andrea Bharatt’s kidnap/murder suspects Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Griffith however made it clear he will not step aside pending these investigations and labelled any calls for him to do so as stupid and ridiculous.
He noted there are two investigations into the deaths of the two men—one by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and another by the Police Service.
Pointing out that police officers were injured at the hands of Morris and Balcon, Griffith said: “I can tell you based on the injuries I have seen by my police officers at the hands of these two individuals God knows the kind of trauma that Andrea may have suffered at the hands of these individuals.
“It sums up the bias by some people there is never a concern for the police officers but the first thing to do is to blame the police and accuse them of extra-judicial killings and try to find their usual red herring excuse to try to recover remove me from office.”
He noted there’s a lot of emotion and sensationalism over the issue and urged the public to have patience.
Griffith said he does not support extra-judicial killings and has always maintained the Police Service must adhere to the law and ensure they operate within their role and function.
The commissioner again criticised misinformation in the public that Morris fell off a chair and died.
“We have seen public statements being made while this investigation is ongoing. It can cause many to believe that decisions have been made without the investigation being completed.
“This thing about the chair, at no time has any police officer including myself stated that an individual met his demise because he fell off a chair.
“That is a blatant lie and this is deliberate mischief being pushed by certain elements to try to give the impression that the police is trying to cover up,” he said.
“What was stated was that based on our initial reports the individuals tried to escape custody, they ran through the forest, they were involved in physical confrontation with the police.
“The individual was taken to the hospital, he said he did not want to be placed on a bed he would remain seated whilst being there after an hour or two he collapsed and then treatment was given,” he added.
“How it could be alluded that the reason he suffered injuries and died was because he fell off a chair? At no time has anyone said that the individual died because he fell off a chair,” said Griffith.
He said the autopsies and investigations would be clear.
“I give the assurance as Commissioner of Police there will be no cover up. Justice must be done and seen to be done. We will do all that is required to ensure there is a degree of transparency,” he said.
LATT’s
misguided claims
Questioned on the call by the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) for international and regional investigators to investigate the deaths, Griffith said the LATT in every single release tells the police how to do their job.
He said LATT is also guilty of misguided claims that the individual (Morris) died by falling off a chair, adding that the association should apologise for misleading the public yet again.
He lamented that some persons care about the well-being of criminal elements and there are others who want vigilante-type police service but “none of these things are acceptable, that is not the way a democratic society is supposed to operate”.
In a news release issued later Griffith reiterated that a full-scale investigation is being conducted into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Morris and Balcon.
According to the release, the commissioner noted the Sunday Express report of a video of Morris being beaten but “says at this time, the TTPS has no such video footage” and is “asking anyone with information who can assist in this matter to come forward and present it to the TTPS”.
It also noted action have been taken against officers in the past when charged with criminal offences.
“Commissioner Griffith says his track record speaks for itself, in that there will be no cover-up. He notes that since he became Commissioner of Police in August 2018, 96 police officers were charged with various offences including kidnapping, human trafficking, robbery with aggravation and assault, while another 86 were suspended,” stated the release.