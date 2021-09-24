Gary to quit as deal struck

“Mr Gary Griffith” is expected to announce that he is “relinquishing” the acting appointment of Commissioner of Police at a news conference scheduled for noon today at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
A media notification issued yesterday by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that also in attendance will be “Mr McDonald Jacob”, currently the acting Commissioner of Police.
It identified the two men as “Mr Griffith” and “Mr Jacob”, omitting any official titles.
However, the press conference itself appears muddled in further confusion and controversy with Jacob saying last night he did not sanction it.
Sources said the planned news conference is all part of a deal that has been struck between Griffith and the Police Service Commission (PolSC), hammered out by lawyers representing both parties over the last few days.
Sources said for Griffith, the opportunity to step down represents an attempt to save face and allow him to demit office with dignity.
Griffith, who was acting police commissioner, was suspended by the PolSC last week.
According to sources in the know, a reluctant Griffith eventually gave in after he was told that former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, who is representing activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj in his challenge against the constitutionality of Griffith’s acting appointment, had a strong case. Ramlogan’s contention is that the Legal Order 183 of 2021, which was designed to allow Griffith-a civilian-to act in the vacant post of Commissioner of Police, is ultra vires.
The Government has conceded that the order is also ultra vires and that the proper constitutional procedure for the acting appointment was not followed.
Griffith was told in view of this position adopted by the lawyers on both sides, his (Griffith’s) case against the PolSC, in which he is challenging his suspension by the commission, was therefore destined to fall flat and that his acting appointment could very likely be declared null and void ad initio (from the start).
The Express was told the deal (between Griffith and the PolSC) also eliminated any prospect of the PolSC commissioners having to go on affidavit before the court and lay bare sensitive information which would have revealed the identity of the person who has been advising the commissioners on points of law and influencing its consideration of matters involving Griffith.
Sources also said the commissioners did not want to have to elaborate on reported disagreements within that body that arose in this imbroglio.
President writes Kawalsingh
The Express understands that President Paula-Mae Weekes has written to commissioner Roger Kawalsingh expressing her concern and seeking his reasons in writing for copying confidential information on the proceedings of the PolSC to Griffith.
Sources indicated that Kawalsingh is expected to tender his resignation to the President on Monday. This would leave the commission without a quorum and therefore not properly constituted.
The commission would be reduced to two members-chairman Bliss Seepersad and commissioner Dr Susan Craig-James.
Courtney NcNish resigned last Tuesday.
Griffith was appointed Police Commissioner by the PNM Government, using its majority in the House of Representatives to confirm his nomination, in August 2018.
On that occasion the Opposition UNC abstained.