WHILE there has been national panic over the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) with no positive diagnosis, murders continue unabated in Trinidad and Tobago.
The number of people murdered in 2020 to date stood at 109 up to last night, compared to 92 murders in 2019 on the same date.
That’s 17 more murders this year.
Reached for comment, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday that the country is a “virtual war zone” and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is doing the best it can.
He said the situation could have been worse and the homicide toll higher had it not been for the hard work of police officers.
“The TTPS is doing all that we can do. There is foreign support and they can confirm this. Had it not been for the hard work, dedication and commitment by our officers, the crime rate would be much higher. It is a virtual war zone and we are being asked to police it. Yet we see a State-paid communication specialist and her blind followers who complain that they see too much police firepower,” Griffith said.
He also responded to those who questioned the performance of the TTPS, saying: “They cannot state one thing that we should be doing to decrease (murders) as we are doing all that we can. But we stop at the arrest. If we arrest over 1,400 firearm offenders who are repeat offenders and arrest over 300 in the last three years and all 1,700-plus are given bail in 24 hours to continue their trade, what are we to do? The concept of feeling sorry for those who carry illegal firearms and demand that their right for freedom supersedes the rights of law-abiding citizens not to be killed, primarily by those who defend and benefit such elements, are those who shout the loudest,” he said.
“Likewise, it does not assist when, for the last 15 years, these same leaders of these criminals who kill get more funding than the police due to easy access to State contracts. Yet the TTPS is expected to be the sole organisation responsible to reduce crime,” he added.
The Express also reached out to National Security Minister Stuart Young for comment.
The minister, who is abroad, said every murder of a law-abiding citizen was of concern to him.
He said guns were fuelling the majority of murders and reiterated the call for the Opposition to support the bail amendment legislation.
Stuart: Gang violence scourge
“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has the mandate of law enforcement and National Security is supporting the TTPS. We are seeing illegal firearms being used to commit over 80-85 per cent of these homicides.
The TTPS needs the Opposition to agree to support bail amendment legislation and I am fully in support of the TTPS’ call for no bail for any illegal firearm. As it stands, the Opposition has said they will not even support no bail for automatic assault rifles,” he stated.
He said reports he received suggested that over 80 per cent of the homicides were related to gang activity and the TTPS and National Security were focusing resources on this scourge.
Last month at a meeting of the Union Club Young spoke of the inflow of guns, saying they are also coming from North America.
“When you see the vast majority of serious crimes and murders these days, with the use of sophisticated firearms like AR-15s and Glocks, those are coming from North America. Those don’t come from South America,” he said.
The minister said guns were being smuggled through legal ports of entry like the ports of Port of Spain and Point Lisas hidden along with ordinary items such as dog food, engine blocks and barrels. Young had said Cabinet had accepted the recommendation that a multi-agency approach be utilised in dealing with Customs and Excise which will see all arms of law enforcement on deck.
Hinds laments murders
Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds during the Parliament sitting yesterday also lamented murders in the country.
He was speaking during the debate of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Age of Retirement of Judges, Interpretation and Chief Judicial Officers) Bill, 2019. Hinds recalled the murder of a woman who had gone to a fruit stall in Maracas Valley and criminals armed with automatic weapons opened fire on a man. “They opened fire in an attempt to deal with that man and the woman fell to their violence, two persons died. The man and the woman,” he said.
He also noted a murder which had taken place in his constituency.
“I would learn in my own constituency much to my pain and chagrin another young man lost his life within the last 48 hours,” he said.
He said a resident of the neighbourhood told him the young man had come from outside the district and it was a case of mistaken identity. Hinds said the problem was the behaviour of citizens who possess illegal and deadly firearms.
“I know that the police are working exerting maximum, well not maximum, but great effort and I would like to see a little more energy...because guns are physical things, Madam Speaker, and they are somewhere and they could be found and I would like to see the entire Police Service dedicate all of its energy in the next six months to finding those things so as to make the environment a little more safe and a little cleaner,” he said.