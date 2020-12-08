Gary: Use insecticide instead of pepper spray

Until pepper sprays are legalised for public use, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has suggested a small can of insecticide can be used as an effective tool by women to ward off potential attacks.
And he has urged more women to apply for guns.
During a news conference yesterday at the Police Administration building in Port of Spain, Griffith said he would endorse the use of pepper spray should it become legal, and he hoped to have consultations with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on how best such devices could be incorporated into society.
However, he emphasised that as the law currently stood, such a device was still illegal for public use.
“I heard the Prime Minister recently said he would speak to security experts on the issue; well, as one of the main security experts in the country, I can say that pepper spray can save lives. Unfortunately, at this time, it is seen as a prohibited item. And the Police Service will enforce the law as it stands,” Griffith said.
‘One spray and you can escape’
He said he understood Rowley’s concerns that such devices had the potential to get into wrong hands, but said this was part of the risk of any legal device, and it did not take away from the net research from around the world that the use of devices such as pepper spray has been instrumental in preventing crimes from happening, and preventing persons from being killed or sexually assaulted.
“A simple system like this can be effective to save women. All you need is one spray and that one spray can give women a few moments they need. And those few moments, to escape or call for help or fight back, they are all you need. It is effective,” Griffith said.
Griffith said he was also supporting the use of this device as opposed to Tasers as the statistics worldwide have shown that the electronic shocking device can, in rare occasions, lead to death.
The discussion on the use of pepper spray was brought up in the public domain following the abduction and murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley last week.
Riley was last seen alive when she boarded a PH taxi in San Juan to visit a relative. Her body was found in a river five days later.
On Saturday, the Prime Minister said he did not think pepper spray could help women in distress as it could end up being used against them, but noted he would defer to the opinion of security experts.
Women should
apply for guns
Griffith also questioned why 95 per cent of the applications he has received for firearm user’s licences (FULs) were from men.
“The law doesn’t discriminate against women. Women, you can apply for these licences as well. Yet 95 per cent of persons who apply for firearms are men. I don’t know why. I think it should be even, 50/50. But for some strange reason it’s always mostly men.
“So, I want to remind and inform the women of this country, there is nothing that prevents you from applying to have a FUL to secure a legal firearm to protect your lives and the lives of your family,” Griffith said.
He noted it was the right of citizens to bear arms in this country to protect themselves, their families and assets, providing they secure the appropriate licences.