FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith said the proposal by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for vetted units staffed by officers of integrity to improve the Police Service was already being done by him and had already achieved a level of success.
The Express yesterday reached out to Griffith who currently leads his own party, the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), following Rowley’s statements at a People’s National Movement (PNM) political meeting in San Fernando on Saturday night.
Rowley said talks with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were followed by an agreement to accept the creation of “vetted units” within arms of national security, assisted by the United States and for which those officers could be paid more.
Rowley said there were too many criminals in the police service and that the Government was willing to pay extra to have these units assist in ridding the service of corruption.
“I was in a meeting with the Minister of National Security (Fitzgerald Hinds) and our experts and the American experts, where the American government has undertaken—and we have agreed to accept it, to create within our police service, what we call vetted units. Vetted units, meaning groups of special police officers, men and women who are vetted to ensure that their integrity is intact,” Rowley stated.
According to Griffith, “We were doing polygraph tests plus we had a system for citizens to give information about rogue police officers, we had online reporting for that as well and even the mobile app could have been used for the same thing.
“We had all of these things to allow citizens to give information and we were able to ascertain who were the few rogue elements in the service, about who was securing drug blocks for criminals and using police cars as a cover to move items.”
“We did not have enough evidence to arrest all of them but we got them reassigned,” he added.
Griffith said proper vetting was carried out by the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) and other specific arms of the service to deal with intelligence and this played a big part in furthering public trust and confidence as public approval moved from 14 per cent in 2018 to 55 per cent by the time he left in 2021.
“We knew there was corruption and since I have gone that has returned and that’s why certain officers wanted me out,” he said.
“Then there was SORT (Special Operations Response Team,” said Griffith, adding it was “an example of a critical element that played a part in ending home invasions and kidnapping”.
Asked if the officers were paid more than the average officer he replied “no...negative on that”.
“That was the point,” he said,” they had extra work and their lives were on the line constantly having to be the front-line unit to take on gangs, criminal elements and dealing with kidnappings,” he said.
“Their lives were on the line on a regular basis and at no time they were getting extra pay compared to anybody else. What they had was a sense of pride, just wanting to go out there and serve the country. Keith Rowley does not understand, money cannot buy that,” he said.