Gary wants to reply to FUL report

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith has requested that he be given the right to receive and respond to the firearms users licence (FUL) audit report.
Griffith’s attorneys Larry Lalla and Avery Sinanan SC issued letters, dated August 29, 2022, to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and to the Justice Judith Jones-led Police Service Commission (PolSC), expressing concern that Griffith was never afforded an opportunity to respond.
They have threatened legal action if the report is laid in Parliament.
Asked for comment, Griffith told the Express that it would be hypocritical of the Prime Minister to not deny him this as it was the very reason that he (Rowley) cited in the Landate matter.
“Prime Minister Rowley should be the first to understand natural justice and giving fair opportunity to be heard. Failure to do so makes him the ultimate hypocrite. This is exactly what he used, and rightly so, in the Landate matter when allegations were hurled at him and forwarded but under natural justice, he was not given the opportunity to be heard and the matter was thrown out,” Griffith said on Tuesday.
“So to now he selectively handpicked non-law enforcement personnel to investigate matters during a period when I was in command, and these individuals refused to communicate with me in any way, is identical to his rightful justification to rubbish the Landate report. Do so ent like so,” he added.
In July, Rowley said he had received the report, which “makes for very disturbing reading”, which he will send to the PolSC. The Prime Minister also indicated that the executive summary of the report will be laid in Parliament.
Last month, Rowley again made reference to the report and disclosed that supporting the appointment of Griffith as top cop was the “biggest mistake” he (Rowley) had made in his life.
In the letter to the Prime Minister, Griffith’s attorneys stated there have been “flagrant and unacceptable breaches of natural justice and fairness” in relation to Griffith and he has given instructions to approach the High Court, in an application for judicial review, to have the report quashed and declared null, void and of no effect.
The attorneys said should the Prime Minister lay the report’s executive summary in Parliament without Griffith having the right to respond would result in unacceptable and unwarranted damage to his professional reputation and good name.
“It is in that context, Prime Minister, that we ask you to hold your hand in laying the audit report or any part thereof (including the executive summary of same) in the Parliament, or in otherwise publishing same, pending the determination of Mr Griffith’s application for judicial review,” the letter stated.
The attorneys requested a written undertaking of this from the Prime Minister by 4 p.m. tomorrow (September 2), failing which they will seek injunctive relief from the courts.
In the letter to the PolSC, also dated August 29, 2022, Lalla noted that, in 2021, retired ACP Wellington Virgil, retired ACP Raymond Craig, retired Insp Lennard Charles and others were appointed to conduct an audit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Firearm Department and its licensing regime, operations and portfolio and the firearm users licences that had been legally issued and distributed in the country.
Lalla further noted that he had previously written to the PolSC for a copy of the Stanley John report, which Griffith also was not afforded the opportunity to respond.
Lalla requested that the PolSC not take the contents of the FUL report into consideration with respect to Griffith’s application for Police Commissioner.
“Should your Commission decide to use the said audit report in considering and treating with Mr Griffith’s said application, that he would be first provided with a copy of the report and be allowed a reasonable opportunity to consider the contents of same prior to receiving any questions your Commission may have on the contents of the said report,” stated the letter.