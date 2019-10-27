Gary Griffith

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith has warned a Port of Spain magistrate against picking a “cat fight” with the Police Service (TTPS) after an officer was scolded for allegedly telling untruths about the court.

Griffith was reacting to Magistrate Aden Stroude’s concerns last week that some police officers were claiming judicial officers were not present in court and therefore they were unable to deal with the matters. Stroude was said to have been agitated by the non-­appearance in court last Tuesday of Valsayn businessman Emile Sanowar, who was among 20 men arrested at a private sex party in a St Ann’s residence two Sundays ago.

