POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith says he has the power to shut down banks and supermarkets if hundreds of people gather outside because this poses a risk of COVID-19 spreading like wildfire.
He pointed out yesterday that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had said earlier the top cop could not do this.
But Griffith said the Prime Minister was asked a question without proper context and Rowley knew that the Police Commissioner has the power to protect the country’s people from danger.
Speaking at a press conference at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Griffith recalled that he saw hundreds of people-mostly elderly-lining up outside commercial banks yesterday.
He had earlier sent out a statement threatening to shut down these institutions if hundreds continued to gather outside and posed a health threat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a news conference the Prime Minister was asked about the Commissioner’s statement.
He said: “Banks are not to be closed by the Commissioner of Police.”
Griffith said he and the Government members were on the same page but chastised a communications person working for a Government agency of trying to drive a wedge between relations.
He did not identify the person.
“There is a certain individual paid $20,000 a month and she is a communication representative of the Government. This individual has stated and told the country do not listen to what the Commissioner of Police has to say.”
He said the person made “damning” and “mischievous” comments that bordered on “treachery and treason,” he said.
He maintained that he had the power to shut down businesses.
“The Prime Minister, if someone asked him a question without him actually knowing what was stated by the Commissioner of Police, in that context, obviously a Commissioner cannot do that (shut down businesses). So the Prime Minister was correct in his comment but the Prime Minister is also aware that if the Commissioner of Police sees that there’s a clear and present danger where lives can be lost because people are not adhering to their obligation at that specific place and that specific time, he knows fully well the Commissioner of Police can and would, especially this Commissioner of Police (would) shut down that institution,” he said.
Ticking COVID bomb
Griffith said hundreds of people gathering in public spaces at this time was like a “ticking time bomb” where lives can be lost.
And so much time has been focused on if a person can exercise and there has been only little concern about the masses outside banks and supermarkets.
“A law was set up to ensure that persons would not assemble in groups of more than five. The Commissioner of Police will then have two choices in these matters. Either we arrest the hundreds of them in front of every single bank or institution or we deal and shut down what is causing the problem and I would take the decision to do so,” he said.
He said he will not act erratically and would speak to the Prime Minister who is chair of the National Security Council before taking action.
“The law gives me the authorisation that if I have to close something down because I see that it can cause serious injury and it could affect lives, I would so do,” he said.
He called on managers to have responsibility for what is happening on the outside of institutions and place markers outside to ensure there was social distancing.
Head of Legal at the Police Service Christian Chandler also supported the top cop’s position, saying the Commissioner has authority to shut down businesses.
He said the law states that the Commissioner can go on to any land or building and carry out anything that is necessary to save lives and act in the public interest.
He added that the Police Service Act, Section 45, sets the general duties of a police officer and the number one duty is to preserve the peace.