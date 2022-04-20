GAS DISTRESS

“DEEP distress” was what many motorists said they felt yesterday as they shelled out more for fuel at gas stations across Central Trinidad.
Derek Trevor, a 44-year-old father of two, of Endeavour, who spoke to the Express at a gas station on the Chaguanas Main Road, said he estimated a rise in transport costs of $150 to $175 per week for his family.
This was based on the minimum essential activities, he said, such as taking one of his children to school and extracurricular activities, driving to work in Barataria and running errands.
He said “people’s lives are not simple and this will affect them”, explaining that he is among the family members who assist his mother and other elderly relatives with their errands and other needs.
“I drive a lot in Central for family business, my mom lives in Chase Village,” he said. “Now with things reopened and the traffic with it, people will be burning a lot of gas.”
The man said the average increase in fuel cost to him per week also does not include family outings and periods of times when his children’s schedules are more packed as a result of their sporting activities.
“What will happen when I have to drive to Macoya and Chaguaramas several times a month?” he asked.
He was among those who said the increase was “real terrible timing” and that the Government should have delayed implementation for at least another year.
“This is a very resentful burden to put on the population at this time,” Trevor said.
As a floor supervisor at a business that supplies essential goods, Trevor said he was not laid off during the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic but he knew many people who were.
“This is very hard. It’s nearly two years that a lot of people have been out of work, my wife is out of a job. This is several hundred dollars extra in super gasoline that we will have to spend, just to maintain family life and our children’s education,” he said.
Another motorist added:
“I see people are being advised to cut back on how much they use their cars for liming, but am I supposed to stop taking my family on a little outing once for the month?”
A number of people who use private transport to shuttle their children to school said they were informed last week that fees may possibly rise.
One woman said:
“I’ve been informed by the lady who drives my daughter to school that the fee may increase in order to cover the cost of the fuel prices, as well as increased cost of living.”
The woman said the current fee is $200 per week for her child to be transported to and from school via a private 12-seater minivan.
Several people at gas stations in Chaguanas said they will pay up to $60 more to fill their cars and up to $30 more for diesel-based pick-ups.
In Parliament on April 8, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that, effective yesterday, premium gasoline would increase by $1 per litre to $6.75; super by $1 from $4.97 per litre to $5.97; diesel by 50 cents to $3.91 per litre; while the price of kerosene moves up to $3.50.
Taxi fare rise looming
Taxi and maxi-taxi drivers have said they will “hold on for now” but with the increases on gasoline and diesel, fares may again go up.
While some have threatened to strike, many drivers said staying off the roads not only impacts the public but their pockets as well.
“We are now catching ourselves out here,” one Chaguanas/Couva taxi driver said. “It’s hard to give up more days of work to prove a point to people who don’t care.”
But he vowed to join with the taxi community and other motorists in protest, if necessary.
The driver recalled restrictions over the last two years on passenger capacity, which he said “caused some men to lose their taxis”.
Overall restrictions on the economy and periodic lockdowns meant fewer commuters and the taxi driver said “there were days last year where I didn’t even make $100”.
Fare increases were implemented by both modes of transport on a number of routes from late 2021 to early this year.
While “round the road’ taxi drivers maintained their $5 fare and up to $8 for ‘off-route’, this may soon change.
“We really don’t want to impose another increase on the public but this will be very hard on us,” a “round the road” taxi driver said.
The round the road route services the Old Southern Main Road and environs, between Chaguanas and Cunupia.