From April 19, motorists will have to pay more at the pump as Finance Minister Colm Imbert has announced an increase in fuel prices.
The increase will be applied to premium and super gasoline as well as diesel and kerosene.
Imbert made the announcement in the House of Representatives yesterday, saying Government could no longer continue to subsidise fuel at the level it did previously and would now require the public to share the burden.
He advised that premium gasoline will increase by $1 per litre to $6.75. Super gasoline will also increase by $1 from $4.97 per litre to $5.97.
The price of diesel will increase by 50 cents to $3.91 per litre while the price of kerosene has been increased to $3.50.
The price of LPG (cooking gas) will remain unchanged at $21 for a 20-pound cylinder.
The announcement comes one month after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley warned the public to brace for higher fuel prices.
As he justified the increase yesterday, Imbert noted the ongoing war in Ukraine and the associated international sanctions on Russia had caused disruptions in the supply of oil. The fallout from the war, combined with other climatic and global factors pre-dating the conflict, resulted in a global increase in oil prices, he said.
“Brent oil prices averaged US$97 per barrel in February 2022 and US$106 per barrel in March 2022, increasing by over 60 per cent from US$65 per barrel at the end of December 2021,” he added.
Sharing the burden equally
Imbert noted the price of motor fuels is directly affected by the price of oil. And despite announcing several increases in the price of fuel over the past few years, Imbert said these fuels remain heavily subsidised.
He said, without the fuel subsidy, the retail price of premium gasoline would range between $6.18 and $7.58 per litre while super gasoline would cost between $6.09 and $7.46. Unsubsidised diesel prices would vary from $5.35 to $6.58.
Imbert said the subsidy costs Government between $922 million (at a cost of US$80 per barrel) to $1.94 billion (at a cost of US$100 per barrel) annually.
Working with an estimate of US$95 per barrel, Imbert said the fuel subsidy cost to be paid in 2022 would amount to $2.12 billion with a direct Government subsidy liability of $1.6 billion, a level of fuel subsidy which is unbudgeted and unsustainable.
“There are many competing demands for scarce resources in Trinidad and Tobago at this time, and the Government is of the view that it is not productive, equitable or prudent to spend an unbudgeted $1.69 billion or $1.47 billion more than planned, subsidising fuel in 2022.
“This money could be far better utilised in the social services sector, in the health sector, in our capital development programme, on VAT refunds and on clearing off unpaid bills owed to contractors and suppliers of goods and services, just to name a few areas,” he said.
Imbert however said Cabinet had decided not to increase fuel prices to the full market prices so Government and the public would share the burden equally.
The increase in fuel prices brings the subsidy down to $840 million in 2022, he said.
Lower than Caribbean friends
Imbert said the Trinidad and Tobago public will still be paying far less for fuel than other Caribbean countries.
He noted that Barbadians currently pay the equivalent of TT$14.07 per litre of gasoline and the equivalent of TT$10.32 per litre for diesel, while Jamaicans pay TT$10.40 per litre.
He said T&T consumes far more fuel per capita than other Caribbean countries and there must be a change in this country’s approach to fuel consumption.
To encourage motorists to conserve fuel and to alleviate the effect of the increased prices on citizens, he said taxes and customs duty will be waived for imported hybrid vehicles, both new and used.
“These tax concessions will be designed to cater for typical car owners and will not be available for owners or importers of high-end luxury hybrid cars,” Imbert said.
He said further details of the exempt category of vehicles will be announced in due course.
Imbert also rubbished claims that the closure of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery had an effect on fuel prices and on the fuel subsidy.
“When the refinery was in full operation, the fuel subsidy liability to the Government in that year was $7 billion,” he said, adding, “That is what it cost taxpayers of this country to maintain fuel prices at subsidised levels in 2014.”
He said $16 billion was spent on fuel subsidies over a three-year period while the refinery was in operation and operating at a substantial loss. He said if the refinery was still operating, there would be a huge billion-dollar fuel subsidy liability as well as leakage of US$1 million in foreign exchange per day and a requirement for Petrotrin to find US$10 million a day to purchase oil.