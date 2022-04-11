GAS PUSH BACK

“TAKE IT OFF, take it off,” shouted Watson Duke yesterday as he promised “massive” protests in his call to the Government to not raise gas prices.
Duke, who leads the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), made the call during yesterday’s launch of the party’s first office in Trinidad at 139 Second Street, Barataria. The official launch of the party in Trinidad is carded for May 1.
Last Friday Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced an increase in gas and diesel prices effective April 19 with premium gasoline being increased by $1 per litre to $6.75 and super to $5.97 per litre. The price of diesel goes up by 50 cents to $3.91.
Duke said the price hike was a “disrespect”. “We have had enough of that gas price...Take it off, take it off,” he said.
He promised protests at the end of the Easter holidays, adding that his party will by applying for permission to march against the proposed increases.
“It seems to me that the People’s National Movement (PNM) are laughing as they raised gas a second time and a third time and now a fourth time? If you have nothing to lose, now is the time to stand up and push back,” said Duke.
He said the issue of gas prices was never discussed with the population and “that was the disrespect. It was never debated and with people still working on 2013 salaries, between that time to now gas was raised three times and he expected a riot, but the people were subdued”.
He added, however, “When people are in trouble we does show up and when we show up it will be a showdown.”
“Bread going up, flour going up, corned beef going up and your salaries are going down and they are laughing at you but tell that man (Colm) Imbert (Finance Minister) we are not taking it like that. We have Spartans here.”
He added, “You can count on the PDP to stage mass protests because we remember that the PNM staged their protest against Section 34, so I’m thinking there may be need for protest against gas prices. But, again, we are listening to the ground and we are getting the feel of what they want us to do....So it looks like the streets will be so full gas prices will be pushed back.”
Sour taste
On the issue of coalitions and being seen as a third force compared to the two main political parties, Duke rubbished both issues.
He slammed coalitions, stating, “They have not worked. They leave a sour taste in the mouths of the people after they are formed. They cannot last but what the PDP is open to is any person from any political association giving up their association and joining with the PDP. That’s how we do it. One commander, one army and one mission.”
In his main speech, he told those gathered, “We are not competing to be no third force. We want no conversation with nobody, but after elections we will talk to everyone because I will be the Prime Minister.
“We are not in competition with Gary Griffith (former police commissioner, who is launching his own party called National Transformation Alliance) nor the PNM nor the UNC but our aim is to love the people, reach the people, hear from the people and then to represent the people in the legislative halls, in the cabinet and where decisions are made,” Duke said.