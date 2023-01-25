GAS RELEASE

IN a major diplomatic coup for the Dr Keith Rowley administration and a decision likely to have long-term positive economic implications for Trinidad and Tobago, the United States yesterday granted a licence to this country to access natural gas from Venezuela’s Dragon field.
The move comes as T&T continues to suffer from a natural gas shortage that does not allow it to fully produce its petrochemical and LNG installed capacity.
At a news conference yesterday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, the Prime Minister said it was during the middle of last year that the Government applied to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to be granted a waiver from sanctions to pursue the development of the Dragon gas field which lies just about 17 kilometres across the border from the Hibiscus platform.
He said T&T argued to the US government that it can play a crucial role in providing LNG and fertilisers (Ammonia, Urea and UAN) to the US and other parts of the world and T&T is the only jurisdiction in the world that had existing spare capacity to produce both petrochemicals and LNG.
“This message and conversation was had with the highest level of decision-makers in the USA including, both President (Joe) Biden and Vice President (Kamala) Harris and many Congressional leaders,” Rowley told the news conference.
The licence comes with conditions, however.
1. Venezuela is to receive no cash from the deal.
2. Some of the LNG must go to the region, particularly Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
3. The licence is initially for two years (T&T had asked for ten years).
4. The National Gas Company (NGC) is the company given permission to represent T&T in the development of the project.
The Prime Minister said, “Energy security for the region at this time relates not only to our country but is of keen interest to Jamaica, Dominican Republic who currently use LNG but also other territories like Barbados and Grenada where exploration is under way and Guyana and Suriname where gas reserves have been discovered. Trinidad and Tobago’s access to gas and the use of LNG and petrochemical industry in Trinidad will benefit Caricom and Cariforum nations.”
It is however unclear how long it will take for the gas to get to T&T but Rowley said it would be full speed ahead.
The initial amount of gas would be 350 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/d) and the Prime Minister is hopeful, if this goes well, it could lead to more gas from Venezuela’s massive reserves making its way to T&T.
Some of the gas will go into LNG, but it will not be enough to restart a now mothballed LNG Train 1 plant and for the first time yesterday the Prime Minister hinted that, under the new arrangement, T&T’s shareholding in Atlantic’s Train 1 is being transferred to Trains 2 and 3.
He was asked if this could lead to the Manatee field also being produced as one field with Loran. The Prime Minister did not want to commit but doubted that after the 2.7 TCF was produced on the Trinidad side the Venezuelans will not see the economic imperative to continue to produce the rest of the gas.
Rowley said T&T had consistently worked with Venezuela and the Venezuelan government to keep this possibility a reality and assured that Caracas, Washington and Port of Spain were on the same page with respect to this matter.
Rowley also noted that if the Government had adopted the position of the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) not to recognise the administration of Nicolás Maduro the country would not be in a position to benefit from this deal.
Asked if the NGC would have to spend the money for the construction of the pipeline to bring the gas from Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago, Rowley said it was not certain but T&T would not be shy if that is the case.
Meanwhile, the Energy Chamber said it welcomes the news of the granting of the US Treasury Department OFAC waiver of the sanctions that have been preventing Trinidad and Tobago from working with PDVSA on the export of natural gas.
It said this presents a major opportunity for T&T to begin the importation of natural gas from Venezuela.