Gaspard: An impossible task due to staff shortage

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is severely understaffed, and this would make it an “almost impossible task” for prosecutors to properly challenge the possible hundreds of applications for bail by those charged with murder.
DPP Roger Gaspard spoke of the manpower shortage in his affidavit filed by the State on Monday evening. It is asking the Appeal Court to grant a stay of its order in a ruling delivered last week, in which the court found it was unconstitutional for those charged with murder to automatically be denied bail.
In addition to a shortage of staff, Gaspard said he believed those who apply for bail would have a strengthened entitlement to such given the current suspension of jury trials. That suspension has been in effect since March 2020 and is based on Practice Direction No. 19 Court Operations Covid-19 Pandemic Directions issued by Chief Justice Ivor Archie.
Gaspard said one factor a judge or master would have to take into consideration when entertaining such applications was unreasonable delay. While prosecutors may be prepared, willing and able to proceed with those trials, the attorneys would be unable to reliably advance a firm trial date for any murder accused wishing to have a jury trial.
“...I aver that it would be very difficult for a judicial officer to deny bail with the extant practice directions,” Gaspard said.
‘Unfair advantage’
The DPP pointed out he also found it difficult to understand how the Appeal Court arrived at the conclusion in its judgment that a “mass exodus” of applications by those on remand could be prevented in the absence of the immediate resumption of jury trials.
“It is submitted that the enforcement of the judgment at this time creates a grave risk of injustice because of the unfair advantage which persons accused of murder would have in bail applications, owing to the prevailing practice direction,” he said.
Note was also taken of a news conference hosted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi last Friday when it was estimated that the enforcement of the judgment could lead to approximately 1,200 murder accused on remand applying for bail, he said.
Gaspard said currently, the DPP’s Office has a complement of 50 attorneys, pointing out that two of them have recently tendered their resignations while two others are medically unfit to work.
The remaining 46 attorneys conduct prosecutions of serious crimes, including murder, money laundering among others, in the 13 magisterial districts, giving them the responsibility for approximately 39 summary courts.
“These prosecutors appear in every criminal matter in the Children’s Court, trials and almost daily case management in the nine criminal high courts, as well as in criminal and magisterial appeals. These prosecutors also advise the police in complex criminal matters and appear in cash forfeiture applications for the State,” he said.
In 2013, he said Cabinet had approved the new organisational structure proposed by the DPP’s Office which provided for 137 attorneys.
While he said he is aware steps are currently being undertaken to fill vacancies, at this time, the DPP’s Office is operating at almost three times under its Cabinet-sanctioned strength.
Therefore, he said the DPP’s Office will struggle to meet the tide of applications that will flow from the judgment, with a clear risk of injustice in treating with them appropriately “as follows inevitably from the law of diminishing returns”.
Electronic monitoring
Another major concern relates to the matter of electronic monitoring and the question of the infrastructure necessary to support the supervision of those who may be successful in accessing bail.
“Owing to the unique status of the offence of murder carrying with it, unless it is found by a jury to be felony murder, a mandatory sentence of death, that fact itself creates a tremendous risk of flight,” Gaspard said.
He said in that regard, prosecutors would request in every case of the approximately 1,200 people who are currently on remand that they be subject to electronic monitoring orders.
But there are not enough devices to outfit so many people, said Gaspard.
The ruling
Last Thursday, Chief Justice Archie, along with Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip, delivered a unanimous decision in an appeal brought by attorneys representing former murder accused Akilli Charles, who argued Section 5 (1) of the Bail Act of 1994 was unconstitutional.
Under that section, those accused of murder were precluded from being granted bail for the offence of murder.
While it is not the argument that all those charged with the offence should be entitled to bail, Charles’s attorneys, led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, argued that they should at least be afforded the opportunity to apply for bail.
Based on the circumstances of each individual case, a judge or Master of the High Court will then determine whether bail ought to be granted.
Following the ruling, lead attorney for the State Fyard Hosein asked that the court grant a stay/suspension of its order.
Hosein said the Office of the Attorney General will be appealing the ruling at the Privy Council and, therefore, the stay should be granted until the apex court makes the final ruling.
While the Appeal Court panel initially considered not doing so, it eventually decided to grant what is known as a “bridging order”, which is essentially an interim stay.
That bridging order will run until March 3 when it will decide whether the stay will be extended or lifted.