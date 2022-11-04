Gasparillo backhoe operator dies days after attack

A backhoe operator, who was reportedly strangled and beaten by a co-worker during a fight at the workplace last week succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Sylvan Soogrim Sookram, also known as “Brahma”, died at the San Fernando General Hospital just days after the attack.
Sookram, an employee of FM Contracting Services Limited, was left unconscious during the attack and never woke up.
The incident was initially being investigated by officers of the Couva Police Station, but Homicide Bureau Region III officers are now involved in the case.
Police said on October 28, Sookram was on duty as a backhoe operator at Phoenix Park, E Tech Park, Phoenix Park Road in California, when he got into an altercation with a co-worker.
The encounter escalated into a physical fight, and Sookram was allegedly choked and struck with a piece of wood by a co-worker.
Other employees on the compound intervened and Sookram was taken to Couva District Health Facility. He was transferred for further medical treatment to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Sookram, of Caratal Tortuga Road, Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo, died at the hospital around 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
When the Express contacted a relative of Sookram, the person declined to be interviewed.