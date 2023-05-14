Gearing up for possible polls

Signs of a local government election possibly taking place this year are becoming evident.
The signs so far are that the People’s National Movement (PNM) has already invited nominees while the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) this weekend also issued a media release announcing that the party will commence screening candidates, as well as reopen nominations.
UNC officials are also looking forward to the decision by Privy Council Law Lords this Thursday regarding its challenge of the extension of local government officials’ tenure from December 2, 2022, for one year, following the proclamation of sections of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022.
The legal action was struck down by the High Court and Appeal Court in Trinidad and Tobago.
According to the Privy Council’s website, on Thursday, Privy Council justice Lord Reed, Lord Hodge, Lord Briggs, Lord Kitchin and Lord Richards will deliver their decision, following the hearing of the case on March 15.
“Were the Court of Appeal wrong to decide that a law which fixed the term of those elected to local government applied to individuals who had been elected to local government before the creation of the law?” the website teased.
UNC general-secretary Peter Kanhai issued a release yesterday, saying the party will commence screening of the hundreds of persons who filed nominations to represent the UNC at the upcoming local government election as councillors and aldermen.
He said that in response to the numerous requests from others seeking to become candidates for the UNC, the party will reopen nominations for one week, from tomorrow to May 22.
The release said nomination forms can be collected and filed at the party’s headquarters at 31 Mulchan Seuchan Road, Chaguanas, between 8.30 a.m. and 4 p.m.; while the deadline for filing of nominations is May 22.
Since April 2022, the UNC has been preparing for the local government election, with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar inviting nominations since then.
A year later, at an interfaith service recently on April 30, Persad-Bissessar again put party members on notice to get ready for the polls, and announced the UNC will start the screening process.
Prime Minister and PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley officially called for local government nominations on May 1, at a meeting of the party’s general council.
Rowley said the PNM was determined to improve the local government system via reform.
Two Thursdays ago, the Prime Minister again stressed the importance of local government reform at the opening of the Diego Martin North Community Centre.
He said the Government is prepared to bear the criticisms related to property tax because this tax will lead to the better functioning of the local government bodies, as he noted the monies collected from the tax will fund the services offered by the corporations.
In an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said the ministry has been deeply engaged in the process of implementation of the reform and continuously meeting with all municipal corporations.
He said more meetings will be held on Wednesday.
“With respect to the Privy Council’s position, whatever happens in court will be what will inform a number of steps; we’ll have to await that outcome, but notwithstanding whatever the judgment may be, there is an election ahead of all of us as both political parties have already accepted,” he said, noting the PNM and UNC have called for nominations.
“So everyone is actively preparing for the democratic process of an election,” Al-Rawi added.
The minister said the question for citizens is: what will a reformed local government system bring with the “deep” changes in the new package which his ministry is “aggressively” implementing?
He said for that to be ready, there must be “plant and machinery and process” alongside the law, adding it has to be lined up with the operationalisation of the Public Procurement Act, and this means the power to spend and how it is managed is a huge part of the reform process.
“We look forward to the decision of Privy Council. Whatever it may be is irrelevant because everybody has accepted that there is an election ahead of us; we all know that, and for me, my eyes are solely on the implementation of the reform so the people can have a more powerful local government at work for them,” he said.
A weakened Government
Political scientist Prof Hamid Ghany told the Sunday Express yesterday the local government polls can be an avenue by which people can share their views on the country’s governance.
However, he noted the local government electorate turnout has always been under 50 per cent, so if the turnout is high, then it can be concluded that people have used it as a forum to express their views and send a message to the Government.
“If it is the applicants win the case, the Privy Council will make an order in respect to when elections should be held. Normally, you have a 35-day window between the issuing of the writs and the holding of the election,” he said.
He noted the PNM and the UNC are readying themselves, and the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) report has already been laid in the Parliament and approved.
“I think that everything is in place for the holding of a local government election. It would just be the fixing of the date,” he said
He said a favourable Privy Council ruling for the applicant would mean the election would take place earlier than the Government anticipated.
Ghany said the ruling will be an important decision to bring clarity to local government, as he noted the Court of Appeal “basically put local government bodies in a second-class status” in respect to holding of elections.
And former head of the Public Service Reginald Dumas told the Sunday Express yesterday that if the judgment goes in favour of the applicant, it will be a “blow” for the Government; and if not, the PNM would have boasting rights.
“If the Government loses at the Privy Council, a very tremendous blow to the reputation of the Government. Such a loss, if it happens, will raise further questions about the quality of governance in the country—not just about local government, but matters like crime,” he said.
“There is the issue of crime, there is taking Mr Brent Thomas out of Barbados, whether you call it an abduction or anything else, all these things kind of drip, drip, drip... has weakened the Government and certainly not enhanced its image in terms of its ability to govern properly,” he said.
He said if the Government wins at the Privy Council, it has an opportunity to improve its image, and this should be done before the general election.
“We will see what happens, but if I were they, I would be very much hoping that I win,” he said.
Dumas said both Central Government and Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine are facing challenges with respect to the electorate and their image.