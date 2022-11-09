Generator units blamed as lights go out again

INDEPENDENT Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh has urged the Government not to “punish” people for seeking to own firearms.

Speaking in the debate on the Finance Bill in the Senate yesterday, Deyalsingh said there was a time when only the selected few, such as judges and MPs, owned firearms. He said he grew up in a home with firearms, since his father, a judge, and his colleagues owned firearms and would sometimes go hunting. He said everyone should be given an equal opportunity now to own a firearm and get proper training.

He said he had no problem with the increase in the fees for Firearm Users’ Licences. However, he had a difficulty with the Government wanting to prevent people for getting firearms and firearms variations.