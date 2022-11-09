Generator units blamed as lights go out again

SEVERAL areas from the East to the West and South were without electricity on Monday night and early Tuesday morning as the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) experienced major system issues yet again.
Fearing that they would once again be left without electricity for several hours, or worse, another nationwide blackout would occur, many customers took to T&TEC’s Facebook page on Monday night to report outages in areas such as Carenage, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, Barataria, San Juan, Arouca, Palmiste, Diego Martin.
T&TEC is yet to issue a statement about the incident to the general public but, in a statement to the Express, T&TEC said faults on its system stemming from problems with several generator units were to blame.
T&TEC said at 10.05 p.m. on Monday and at 2 a.m. yesterday, it experienced faults on its system stemming from issues with several generator units at one of the Independent Power Producers (IPP) supplying bulk electricity to T&TEC. As a result, on both occasions, the system automatically shed customers in Trinidad to match the reduced capacity that was available, T&TEC said.
T&TEC said it then instructed the other IPPs to immediately increase output to their full available capacity and to make standby generation available. An estimated total of ten per cent of customers were affected and the outages lasted for 35 minutes and 26 minutes respectively.
“The system to automatically shed customers, called the Underfrequency Scheme, is designed to avoid back-to-back outages to the same group of customers. As such, persons in widely separated locations were affected. T&TEC has written to the power producer to ascertain the root cause of the issues and will hold discussions on a long-term solution to resolve the recurring inconvenience to its customers,” it added.
This incident now makes a total of five unplanned power outages affecting customers across several communities for this year.
On February 16, at approximately 12.52 p.m., the entire electricity grid in Trinidad failed, which plunged the island into a total blackout.
Almost six months later on August 6, thousands of citizens in several areas including Diego Martin, Santa Cruz, St Joseph, Diego Martin, Toco and Penal also lost electricity due to a fault in T&TEC’s system that affected one of the generating plants.
Nine days later, on August 15, approximately 30 per cent of the country was left without electricity for several hours due to a power generation issue.
And on August 24, many parts of South and Central Trinidad were without electricity again. These areas included Pointe a Pierre, Princes Town, Naparima, Oropouche East and West, Siparia, Fyzabad, St Augustine, Chaguanas West, Couva and Caroni Central.