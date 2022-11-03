GET DOWN CHILDREN

A VIDEO showing primary school children ducking below desks as a gun battle raged outside a Laventille school has forced the school to be closed.
The incident has left pupils and teachers severely traumatised and the Ministry of Education has initiated counselling.
While none of the children in the video circulating on social media were injured the incident has shocked the public. However, residents described it as an “everyday thing”.
Up to yesterday, the school remained closed. The children’s dive for cover seen in the video resembled a response usually associated with school shootings in the United States, but police and the Education Ministry confirmed it occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday outside the Rose Hill RC Primary School, La Coulee Street, Laventille.
The video, which is almost two minutes long, begins with a masked schoolgirl lying face-down on a floor. An adult woman, who appeared to be their teacher, is heard off-camera begging them, “Shhh, shhh be quiet, children. Down, down. The other side (rival gunmen) are answering back.”
Shortly after more gunshots are heard. The teacher tells one girl, “down!” following which more shots are heard.
As the gunshots grow louder the teacher appears to panic. “Oh gosh...down, children, get down...shhhh,” she said.
“Oh my God, oh my God,” she is heard saying as the shots grow even louder and more rapid. “Children, just be quiet, just be quiet,” she said, following which the video ends.
Sleepless in Laventille
The Express visited the area and the school yesterday. The school was tightly shuttered and there was hardly anyone walking through the community.
One nervous-looking shopkeeper and an elderly man were around. They cautiously spoke to the Express.
“Them thing going on almost every day up here but it is only now the rest of allyuh see it,” said the shopkeeper. We need a police post here as soon as possible,” said the shopkeeper who explained that there would be heavy patrols within the community between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. but “after that is only action”.
She said the area was filled with elderly people who were not sleeping well due to the upsurge in violence in the area.
She also said the gunmen and criminal elements were used to the police patrolling and as soon as the police were out of sight they would immediately re-emerge.
“We cannot even throw our garbage outside as we are afraid of stray bullets,” she said as she pointed out a fresh bullet hole in the shop’s metal window. “It is really bad here,” said an elderly man as he hurriedly bagged six tins of condensed milk.
School relocation being discussed
The Express yesterday reached out to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gatsby-Dolly, who replied they were aware of the incident and dealing with the fallout from it.
“For the rest of this week, teachers will utilise virtual platforms for teaching, and the Student Support Services Division had planned virtual counselling sessions with students, school personnel, and parents, which began on Wednesday,” she said.
“I have spoken to the Commissioner of Police about the situation, as it is not only this school which has this type of issue affecting students, teachers and school operations. The Commissioner is currently having internal discussions and will revert today with the TTPS’ recommendations for ensuring the safety of all school personnel during school hours, not for this school only, but for a few others which are similarly affected,” she said.
“School relocation has been raised as a solution, and that option is also being evaluated, though no final decision on relocation has been made at this time. The MoE’s focus remains, especially during the rest of this week, on meeting the emotional needs of the staff and students who underwent this traumatic experience. A decision will be made later this week on school operations,” said the Minister.
Scotland not sleeping
Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland assured that the Government was “literally” not sleeping on this issue.
Contacted via cellphone yesterday, Scotland said he spoke with the Education Minister and will be visiting the school himself.
He said while the children would be traumatised he hoped that such violence would not be embedded into their psyche.
He said patrols had already been increased in the area but, besides that, they wanted to get to the “root” cause of the violence.
“This violence has to be stamped out and there will be no rest until this situation has been first arrested, then abated,” he said.