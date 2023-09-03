GET GUNS UNDER CONTROL

AN urgent call to the Government to “control the guns” has gone out from the Arima General Hospital after hospital attendant Marvin Safe was murdered on the compound last Tuesday.
Safe’s murder has left many shaken and “in fear”, patients and staff at the hospital told the Sunday Express, during a visit to the facility last Friday.
The 29-year-old father of a three-year-old, who lived in Manzanilla, was said to have been ambushed and gunned down around 6.30 a.m. as he drove into the hospital compound. The gunmen sprayed bullets and sent those nearby scampering.
Several patients who spoke with the Sunday Express said they were “not comfortable”, and questioned the prevalence of firearms in the country.
“It doesn’t matter who they came for. A bullet could have hit anybody,” one elderly man said at the general clinic.
“That is not a comfort, as to whether or not it is you they are coming for. This is not the kind of thing that should be happening.”
People were asked if they accepted Police Commissioner Erla Christopher’s statement last week that the murder rate had been reduced.
“I don’t think so. To me, it’s the same or maybe more,” said one female patient who wanted to be identified as “Pinky” Martin.
One 58-year-old Malabar man said: “This thing is really out of control. How can they say that? It’s murder, murder every day.”
Several members of staff declined to speak too much on the Safe incident, but said his killing had “caused a lot of trauma” throughout the hospital.
One clerk said she had not known Safe, but said: “It was just a shocking thing for everybody, very sad, to know this happened here.”
Asked if the murder had caused any lingering fear, the clerk said there were increasing concerns among staff about violence by members of the public “as a whole”.
While some patients and staff on Friday called for increased security, one nurse said “they need to get the guns under control”, claiming there were more incidents of gun violence “than are being reported in the media”.
“The reports are not showing the real story,” the nurse said, asking for anonymity.
“It is mostly murders that are reported and some shootings, but more and more people are coming into the hospitals with gun-related injuries,” she said.
The nurse claimed this included “more children”, and called on the ministries of National Security, and Social Development and Family Services to “urgently intervene”.
“We could call for more security, but what are we going to do? Search people entering the compounds, the wards?” she asked, adding: “There are too many guns.”
The nurse said Safe’s murder was “incredible” because “we try to save people here”.
“Very sad, this is a hospital,” she said sombrely.
The nurse said more people were coming into the Accident and Emergency wards as a result of “fights and violence”, and called on the population to “live more cautiously”.
She also said most hospitals and clinics would benefit from increased security, as staff frequently had to deal with members of the public becoming “aggressive”.
“There are also other needs for increased security,” she said. “There are thefts and vandalisms on some compounds, unauthorised people simply staying on the compounds.”
The State was also asked to “keep its promise” that more resources would be put into developing humane care for socially displaced people, increasing numbers of whom were said to be “cared for on and off” in the nation’s hospitals.
The nurse, speaking to this newspaper, said “something must be done”, as displaced people had to be cared for whenever they are brought to the hospitals with injuries or other illnesses.
“There are more such persons and when they are on the streets, they get injured, become ill, and unless they are displaying a certain level of mental illness, many are brought here,” she said.
“We are focused on caring for people. However, the State must do more for people like this.”
Less tolerant of alms-seekers
A tour of Arima and surrounding communities last Friday turned up eight people who appeared to be homeless, living fully on the streets.
Last Sunday, the Sunday Express reported on increased numbers “living on the fringe” in the Chaguanas’ district. The Chaguanas Main Road and popular shopping centres have seen more mothers, some with children, elderly and young people asking for food, money, help with school supplies and other types of assistance.
No such people were found in Arima, and several people and store owners said the town’s culture was less tolerant of alms-seekers.
One store owner said a woman was asked to leave the front of the store last month, as she had “made customers uncomfortable, asking for help”.
“We help a lot of people every year by reaching out to schools, children’s homes and different clubs and NGOs,” caterer and fast food seller Giselle Alvin said.
Several businesses said the same and that they exercised corporate responsibility among staff and in their communities.
The Sunday Express met a 17-year-old selling chocolate wafers outside one business, and asked his background.
The young man said he was trying to help his mother, a single parent, with school supplies for three siblings, as well as himself.