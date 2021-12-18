Get the jab...or you won’t be paid

Unvaccinated Government employees have been given a choice between getting vaccinated against Covid-19 or losing their salaries.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has set a deadline of mid-January for unvaccinated public sector workers to get inoculated, or they will not be allowed to return to work.
The Prime Minister made the announcement during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday.
He, however, said this is not a vaccine mandate but rather, a move to make Government offices into “safe zones”.
The Prime Minister said the decision was prompted by the high number of daily Covid-19 deaths and infections.
His announcement came as the country observed its deadliest day of the pandemic to date, with 33 new deaths recorded yesterday.
“We have come to the point where the Government will have to take certain actions,” Rowley said.
“I have had extensive discussions with the Attorney General and his support team in his ministry and his advisers outside, and we will now move to a situation of insisting that people in Trinidad and Tobago acknowledge the Government’s policy that vaccination is our best way of dealing with the carrier of death and destruction.
“But we’ll try to make it as palatable as possible. We will attempt to encourage and increase the level of vaccination.
“The Government being the largest employer of labour, so the Government’s workplace is going to change,” the Prime Minister said.
“It is the intention of the Government come mid-January to insist that the Government’s workplace will require vaccinated workers. We will put things in place to identify such status.”
Rowley said exemptions will only be made for people who have medical reasons to not get vaccinated.
He said those who choose not to be vaccinated will still be employed, but will not be paid.
The Prime Minister said he expected the private sector to follow suit.
He expressed disappointment with the low level of vaccination in some areas of the public sector.
He noted that just 50 per cent of the staff at the Tobago Regional Health Authority was vaccinated, while at the North Central and North West Regional health authorities, it was 48 and 45 per cent, respectively.
In the Police Service, 49 per cent of workers are vaccinated, with even lower numbers in other areas of national security.
The Prison Service has a vaccination rate of just 35 per cent; and only 30 per cent of the Defence Force has been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Immigration is at 25 per cent and the Fire Service is at 20 per cent.
“These are Government employees who, for some reason, decided that they are not going to take part in the national programme to protect the national population from what, in effect, is a killing virus,” Rowley said.
The Prime Minister said he anticipates there will be many responses to the new policy, but opposition to the policy would not necessarily change the Government’s decision.
“Let all those responses be grounded in the foundational argument that there is a pandemic taking place in the world.
“People are dying by the millions, people are dying by the tens per day, our average here is about one per hour in Trinidad and Tobago, and if we don’t intervene, the outcome is one of delinquency.
“A government cannot accept delinquency in a pandemic. And nobody ever said that it was going to be easy, nobody ever said it was going to be painless. What we’ve always said is that we will do what is required to be done to bring all of us out of this as best we could,” he said.
The Prime Minister also announced that from December 24 to January 2, public sector workers, excluding those in the essential services, will be allowed to stay away from their workplaces.
He urged unvaccinated public sector workers to use this time to go get vaccinated.
Asked whether the vaccination requirement applies to teachers and Members of Parliament, Rowley said it applies to all workers on the Government’s payroll.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said Government has done its research and legislation to support the public sector vaccination policy will be taken to Parliament in January.
“We have looked at constitutional industrial relations, the general public health dynamics, we’ve looked at the laws and judgments coming out of multiple jurisdictions around the earth, literally.
“We have had umpteen pieces of advice on this, and I have also taken the caution of having discussions with my colleagues, attorneys general from many countries around the earth. So we have done a lot of homework in relation to this. This is not something that is just a snap decision.” he said.