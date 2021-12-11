Getting to know Farley Chavez Augustine

“Poetic justice”.
This is how Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine has described his victory at the poll, claiming he was victimised by the People’s National Movement (PNM) as a school teacher—and now, under his leadership, he will fix the injustices educators face in Tobago.
Augustine sat down with the Sunday Express for his first interview after appointing his secretaries to the THA Executive council last Friday, giving an insight into his life’s journey from humble beginnings to the corridors of power.
Augustine said he worked as teacher under contract, and was victimised when he joined the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and was elected.
He said after his 2017 victory when he was elected as area representative for Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside (which he won again in 2021 twice), he continued to teach, but he was told by the authorities that he could not, given his political ties.
“After I won the position as area representative in 2017, I taught for the rest of that academic year and was not paid. I had many testy letters because they were trying to say I breached my contract, but the contract did not prevent me from getting involved in politics.
They still did not pay me, I sent them legal letters, but they ignored them,” he said.
“Notwithstanding that, I still taught for rest of the academic year. I showed up at the school every day and taught,” he added.
He said a contracted employee is allowed 14 occasional days and 14 sick days, and for the entire contractual year he would have required a maximum of 12 days annually for his political commitment.
He said the only day he would take off is to go to the THA sitting which is once per month—the fourth Thursday in every month.
He said he would go to his district office in the afternoon after school.
“A letter came to the acting principal of the school asking him not to roster me, asking him not to allow me to sign the book, asking him not to allow me to teach, but they never wrote to me to tell me that I was no longer allowed to teach. They didn’t pay me, they didn’t write me, so it ended in a messy way. This victory feels like poetic justice because I was victimised for choosing another political institution other than the PNM, and God has given me the ultimate revenge. I’ve been able to rise above it and now fix it,” he said.
Augustine said he taught pupils up to this academic year, via Zoom, and sometimes he would go to the school and teach Caribbean studies and communication studies for free.
He said contracted educators face issues in Tobago, including getting their gratuities, and he intends to resolve this.
Educational journey
Augustine’s educational journey started at pre-school in Speyside and he warmly remembers his teachers, Miss Janine and Miss Fifi.
He went on to the Speyside Anglican Primary School, jumping from Standard Two to Standard Four.
He then spent seven years at Bishop’s High School.
He noted that the Prime Minister and Chief Justice all shared the same “Anstey House”.
After secondary school he worked with TSTT for two years, setting up community outreach centres.
Following that. he went to The University of the West Indies, Jamaica, to study.
Augustine said he ended up studying linguistics, as he fell in love with the science of language.
He said he avoided politics although he had a yearning for it, but it came to him.
“I needed to find a free elective and the dean of Humanities at the time, she placed me in this course called Introduction to Political Philosophy and the course was being taught by a gentleman named Dicky Crawford.”
He said he sat and listened to him talk about Plato and Aristotle. “The way he brought across the lessons. I just fell in love with politics,” he said.
He said he, however, decided not to do political science, but international relations, and picked this up as an additional major.
In 2009, he said he had to decide whether he would stay in Jamaica or return home.
“I ultimately chose to return home without any assurances because I received from the THA at the time a grant of $30,000 for the course of three years, and the requirement was to work for the THA for one year. I felt that if my people funded my education in part, let me go back and be honest and give back a year,” he said.
Work and
political life
Augustine said he worked in the Education Division as a communication officer and he was then called to teach at the Speyside High School.
Here he taught English language, English literature, Caribbean studies and communication studies for seven years, which he described as “the most rewarding time of my life”.
He said the school started a Sixth Form programme and he started pushing pupils to go to university.
Augustine said he was the first from his immediate family to go to university, and he wanted others to have that experience.
Then the call to politics came.
“The truth is, initially I resisted those calls. I initially said no to Mr (Watson) Duke. Prior to the 2017 THA elections, I was called to run for the general election before that, and I rejected it,” he said.
He said he had travelled a bit to London, where he carried pupils to participate in a programme and they visited Westminster and understood the devolution of power.
He also travelled to Jamaica, where he corrected CXC and CAPE papers, and then went to Barbados.
Augustine said when he returned to Tobago, he felt it was changing and crying out for something different, and he decided to join the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
“The PNM asked me to run in 2016, Tobago Forwards asked me to run in 2016, Christlyn Moore called, Orville London called, Tracy Davidson-Celestine called, but I decided to go with the PDP,” he said. He said the PDP was the first political party he joined, as his parents were members of the old National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR).
Augustine said he chose the PDP because it was new and his friendship with Duke grew from there.
Aspiring to bring change to the political system, he said: “In T&T, we believe in collective responsibility and we take that to mean that you cannot have a different opinion. Collective responsibility means when something goes wrong or right, the entire team has to take account and responsibility for it.”
And emphasising the importance of independent thinking, he said: “I am hoping to bring that type of politics to Tobago. In fact, whether I last one term, two terms... by the time I’m finished, the next Chief Secretary and the next leaders to follow must come into a situation where the political culture is different.”
Mentor Robinson
Augustine said former president Arthur NR Robinson was one of his political mentors because of all that he was able to achieve, coming from Tobago.
He noted Robinson served as prime minister, president, set up the international Caribbean Court of Justice, and made landmark contributions at the United Nations.
Augustine said he is a voracious reader, one of his favourite books being Nelson Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom and favourite poems, Derek Walcott’s “Midsummer, Tobago”. He also enjoys VS Naipaul novels.
Augustine said he came to Trinidad twice recently and he was stunned at the number of people who recognised him, as he was dressed down in short pants and slippers.
“A Muslim gentleman came and prayed Allah’s blessings upon me. The nuts man was calling the other hustlers along Frederick Street to come and see this guy who may be the next Chief Secretary. I’m in Jimmy Aboud trying to pick up a piece of cloth and people were picking me out of the line. Notwithstanding all of that, I have never had ambitions of becoming prime minister or getting into national politics because I feel like Tobago has so much work to be done and we need get the work done here first to make Tobago the envy of the Caribbean,” he said.
Father shows the right path
Augustine said he was moulded from young to walk on the right path by his father, Farley Augustine Snr.
“Every single day before primary and secondary school, my father would tell me the same thing. ‘Junior, when you leave home, remember what you going for.’ That speaks to purpose. Walk on the right side of the road. That speaks to the journey. Interfere with no one. That speaks to your relationship with people,” he said.
He said his father also advised him to never become an annoyance to people.
The Tobago dream, he said, is available to all young people
He said he told President Paula-Mae Weekes he would like her to visit Tobago’s rural communities to do some programmes so that the young people could dream big things, too.
“The circumstances of your start in life do not dictate how far you can reach. Just dream and put in the work. The universe and God honour hard work and people who are faithfully committed to fulfilling their dreams,” he said.
