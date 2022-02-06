GG caught in kaiso cross hairs

Garrulous. Egotistical. Delusional. Narcissistic and vain like Narcissus.
Those are among the stinging, unsavoury character flaws levied upon former commissioner of police (CoP) Gary Griffith by two former national calypso monarchs in their Carnival 2022 offerings.
Griffith is the target of a kaiso bombardment in the form of 2012 monarch winner Duane O’Connor’s “Governor General” and 2016 calypso king Devon Seale’s “Triple G”. Both calypsoes are highly critical of Griffith’s arrogant public and social media displays, as well as his love for the media spotlight during his three-year term as CoP. They also satirise the public spectacle of Griffith’s suspension and subsequent removal from office.
Griffith was initially suspended from the post of acting CoP and later “stepped aside”, making it clear to media he was “not retiring”, last September, following the launch of an investigation by the Police Service Commission into allegations of corruption in the issuing of firearm user’s licences (FUL).
In his calypso, “Triple G”, Seale calls for the former commissioner to now be known as “Gary Gallery Griffith” since “he loves to show off”. Written by Christophe Grant and produced by Leston Paul, the track has been shared thousands of times across social media. Seale sings:
Some say he have top cop tabanca
And unfit to be de Commissioner
He has Narcissus Syndrome
De chickens now coming home
In his house he must have endless mirror
This man is too in love with himself
Needs to park his ego up on ah shelf
Some want to see him try
Say one sentence without I
Cause he feels is his way or nothing else
Tell civilian GG
Please relax and chill
Grant, who most famously wrote the late Singing Sandra’s calypso standard, “Voices From The Ghetto”, says with characters like Griffith “the calypsoes write themselves”.
“When a man comes across almost in a comic strip, cartoon way, it is easy to do a parody, spoof, cartoon song off of him. Gary lends himself to that, he tries to blow himself up as bigger than life, in a comic book cartoon kind of superhero way. He is one of the avengers, he projects himself in that way and yuh know what they say, the higher yuh climb the harder yuh fall,” Grant told the Sunday Express.
Seale, meanwhile, says it is the duty of the calypsonian to express the views and opinions of the masses without fear or favour.
“I’m just expressing the sentiments of many. Historically, we know how calypso emerged and the role of the calypsonian. It was born out of fearlessness. I’ve been doing these types of calypsoes a while now, so I’ve grown accustomed to it,” Seale told the Sunday Express during an online exchange yesterday.
O’Connor concurred. His piece, “Governor General”, written by Larry Harewood and produced by Junior “Ibo” Joseph, compares the former top cop to the autocracy of colonial rule on the island prior to Independence.
O’Connor, a community police officer, said he takes instruction from the great bards who went before like the late Mighty Duke (Kelvin Pope) and his current mentor Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) to continue to be the voice of the people.
Both O’Connor and Seale say they intend to enter their respective songs in the National Calypso Monarch competition, the final of which is set for the Taste of Carnival Dimanche Gras night on February 27.
“We cannot drop the ball. It have people out there that ’fraid to speak. Yuh know how much police officers call me? One call me in tears, another told me she was transferred (because of Gary Griffith). We are the voice of the people,” O’Connor said during a phone call with the Sunday Express yesterday.
Griffith initially made light of Seale’s song, saying in a social media post last week it keeps him relevant.
“My job is to lead and succeed. His is to make songs about people like me. When they stop making songs about me, then I would get worried,” Griffith wrote.
Griffith went on to compare the calypso blows to late-night American TV satire when he responded by WhatsApp to the Sunday Express last Friday.
“It’s like the SNL (Saturday Night Live) skits on TV. Every Saturday night in America (it) takes on and parodies (of) Trump, etc, when he was president. And calypso has always been about speaking truth to power and satire is sometimes the best artistic tool to accomplish that,” Griffith added.
Seale met those responses in good faith, saying: “It wasn’t the typical Triple G response,” and went on to speculate that perhaps the former commissioner is “doing some quiet introspection”.
The former CoP, however, had a notable change in tone after the release of the song by his former subordinate, O’Connor, on Friday.
“That is how a suspended officer totes when he did not understand that you cannot be a police officer, but want to talk about how great a political party is and he is applying to be a councillor for a political party. Again. Carnival is a time for PNM calypsonians to remind their leaders of how faithful they are,” Griffith shared on social media on Friday.
Griffith went on to compare “the attack” to that of a “PNM-affiliated calypsonian singing songs to discredit the Opposition Leader”.
“It is very interesting to note that usually during Carnival season, calypsonians who may be very closely-affiliated with he PNM would be singing songs to discredit and attack the Opposition Leader. It seems that now, all of a sudden, the focus in not on the Opposition Leader, but Gary Griffith,” he told the Sunday Express in a WhatsApp voice note Friday.
O’Connor confirmed he was suspended by Griffith, but couldn’t comment further since the matter is currently before the High Court.
“He has suspended me and I have taken him and the Attorney General to the High Court over my suspension, so I cannot say much on it.
“My song speaks nothing about my suspension. My song deals with issues facing Gary Griffith and until he could address those issues, and the woman he made SRP and wanted to give her a high rank until other officers raised opposition; about the two men who fell from a chair and died in police custody and up to now nobody has been brought to justice for that; about the disrespect he showed the Prime Minister, about addressing young boys from Sea Lots and other poor communities as cockroaches. When he addresses those issues, then he could talk to me. Until then, he cyah talk to me,” O’Connor concluded.