GG to sue over Stanley report

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith says he intends to pursue legal redress over the Stanley John report.
Griffith posted to his social media accounts indicating he had not yet received a copy of the report and would be seeking legal redress for the undertaking of judicial review and to obtain a copy of the said report for further consideration.
He recalled that retired Justice Stanley John, by letter dated September 18, 2021, had stated, “I wish to reiterate that my remit does not involve an investigation into your good self as CoP [Acting] nor to any police officer.”
Yet he pointed out that a Sunday Express exclusive this week had indicated the report had been completed and submitted to the Police Service Commission, and according to comments made by Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds, also submitted to the National Security Council.
“This statement by Minister Hinds, confirming the document was submitted to the National Security Council, is both alarming and of concern, for a number of reasons including I submitted the name of a minister, who currently sits on said National Security Council, who has been in receipt of a 5.56 firearm, and held same for over a period of one year, without payment to the dealer.
“Justice John, by submitting this report to the same National Security Council upon which said minister sits, has essentially ‘tipped’ off persons in contravention of Section 51 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
“The act of submitting a report with information directly pertaining to persons sitting on the National Security Council begs the question as to why was the report presented to the National Security Council, with full knowledge that it contained information relative to members of the said body?” he said.
Griffith also said Justice John’s report highlighted a police constable, who made claims that he was approached by senior police officers to engage in acts of corruption.
Informant at risk
“This report, having made its way to the National Security Council (which was not the body that initially engaged Justice John), then, finding its way onto the front pages of the Sunday Express, has now essentially threatened to place the life of said informant at risk.
“Such a callous, calculated and odious undertaking as having a report such as this, leaked from one of two State bodies has contributed to the potential for detriment to the life and livelihood of an individual,” Griffith said.
He claimed the “principle of natural justice had been ignored” as he had not been given the “courtesy” of a response, defence, nor copy of the said report, yet it was being reported in the media that Justice John has stated Griffith broke the law by “breaching the firearms act” and as such legal redress would be pursued.
The Report
The Sunday Express this week exclusively reported the Stanley John report in which the granting of FULs under the watch of then commissioner of police Gary Griffith was described as, among other things, “a thriving, well-oiled, white-collar criminal enterprise”.
The report was done by retired Appeal Court judge Stanley John, who was appointed by the former Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) to enquire into allegations of corruption in the issuance of FULs.
John also recommended a police probe into several matters raised during his investigation, “and the errant persons brought to justice and not be allowed to go free”.
John said, “My investigation leaves me with the firm view of the existence within the TTPS of a highly dysfunctional system for processing applications for FULs and other related licences/permits.
‘The system is replete with opportunities for illegal, irregular and other corrupt practices. Clearly, the advantage taken of these opportunities has been widespread.
‘Indeed, the then-commissioner has mentioned that he was aware of the significance of this problem by way of several reports made to him.
“His efforts to address it have clearly been woefully unsuccessful. His own explanation of his involvement in the process, in my opinion... was in breach of the law as set out in Section 16 of the Firearms Act. This has been a masterclass in dysfunctionalisation.”