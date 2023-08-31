GHOST GUNS BUSTED

A makeshift factory in Central Trinidad making assault rifles using 3D-printing technology has been busted by police.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) made the disclosure in a media release yesterday, which was followed by Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher giving details at the weekly news conference at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, where she described the gun factory as an “emerging threat”.
Also present at the news conference were head of Police Communications Insp Michelle Lewis and deputy CoP Winston Maharaj.
Harewood-Christopher said while 467 illegal guns and 15,482 rounds of ammunition had been seized for the year, yesterday’s discovery was “chilling” and as soon as the information was received, a decision was made to shut it down “immediately”.
“If such manufacturing operations become established in Trinidad and Tobago, it could lead to an increase in untraceable and illegal firearms circulating within the country,” she said.
These guns are made almost entirely of plastic and, according to an excerpt from Johns Hopkins University, “once built, ghost guns are just as lethal as a traditional firearm”.
The article explained these guns are manufactured without serial numbers or markings, which makes it difficult to trace and regulate them.
Acting on information, Harewood-Christopher said specialist units of the TTPS, through their intelligence-gathering network, conducted an early-morning raid at a house in Caparo, Central Trinidad, yesterday, which resulted in the seizure of ghost guns manufactured utilising 3D-printing technology.
A man and a woman were arrested and the 3D-manufacturing equipment was also seized.
She said ghost guns are firearms that can be produced using readily available 3D technology, making it challenging for traditional firearm-control measures to detect and prevent their production.
“They can be manufactured without serial numbers or identifying marks, making it difficult to trace and regulate; and the proliferation of illegal firearms poses significant risk to public safety and law enforcement, as the lack of control over the production and distribution of these weapons can result in an increase in violent crime and contribute to the empowerment of criminal organisations,” she added.
She promised this new “emerging threat” will not be allowed to fester and expand the fire-power of gangs.
In the statement earlier, police explained that around 4 a.m. yesterday officers of the Southern Division Task Force, as well as a specialist unit, went to the Caparo house, where they found guns, ammunition, a 3D printer, along with computer software and hardware used to manufacture the weapons.
Murders and home invasions
The police chief also addressed ongoing concerns by the public over home invasions and murder, saying “with regards to home invasions positive headway has been made with several accused caught and are before the courts”.
She said within the last eight months, 129 people were arrested for home invasions and that police have been using data from the Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA), which guides their deployment of resources where needed.
The CoP also spoke about murders, stating 47 people had been arrested and charged for murders committed for the year. “The Homicide Bureau worked tirelessly and it was diligent and intelligence-led policing that led to these arrests,” she said.
The murder toll stood at 388 last night.
Harewood-Christopher also used the news conference to update the public with regard to the investigation on a lab manufacturing crystal meth which was busted on August 10, leading to the arrest of a Chinese national.
She explained this bust was done in close partnership with United States law enforcement agencies.