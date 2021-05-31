GHOST TOWNS

DOWNTOWN Port of Spain was the domain of the both the homeless and pigeons yesterday, interrupted by the odd police patrol or the shriek of an ambulance siren.
In a scene reminiscent of a zombie movie, the capital city went into a daytime lockdown from 10 a.m. yesterday to 5 a.m. today, only last seen in the days that followed the Muslimeen-led attempted coup in July 1990.
Last Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced further restricted movement over the two public holidays and, on Sunday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith issued orders based on the powers granted to him under the state of emergency (SoE) Public Health Regulations 176 to adjust curfew restrictions (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) previously set in motion by Government.
There were no taxis, no pedestrians, no-one blasting music selling pirated CDs, no lines in front of groceries or bakeries and no groups of people simply sitting on the outskirts of the Brian Lara Promenade.
“Nothing out here. Nobody eh movin,” said a beaming police officer when asked about the public’s compliance following Sunday’s announcement in the adjustment of curfew times for the Indian Arrival public holiday (yesterday) and the upcoming Corpus Christi holiday on Thursday.
“This is how it should be. We are out to save lives because, at the end of the day, we are getting this virus as well,” he said.
Up to yesterday, 262 police officers had contracted Covid-19, while 1,087 remained in quarantine.
Also non-existent was the bustle of traffic.
From St Augustine to Port of Spain, the Express saw just a few cars along the Churchill-Roosevelt and Beetham highways.
The few that were out despite the regulations were stopped by police.
A word of caution
The Express witnessed several of these encounters, including one with a family from Oropune Village in Piarco. The man, woman and their two children who were seen waiting for public transportation in downtown Port of Spain simply explained their circumstances to the officers and they were allowed to go on their way.
Other people seen walking through the streets were asked their reasons for being there, following which the police would order them back home when their business was completed, but not before being warned that the patrol they may encounter later would not be as understanding as they were.
The few other motorists who dared leave their homes were the essential employees who mostly had already been armed with precious curfew passes and a letter from their respective companies explaining the need for the individual to be on the job.
They, too, were stopped by one of the many roadblocks that were carried out yesterday, but one simply had to show the officer on duty their pass along with a company identification card and they were allowed to go on their way.
Hotline calls
In a previous statement, Commissioner Griffith said 10,000 of these passes had already been handed out following over 350,000 requests and he had no intention of granting any more.
Griffith also reported that a command centre to deal with curfew-related matters had worked very well yesterday.
He admitted receiving a few reports that people going to and from their essential jobs were erroneously turned back by officers on duty at the roadblocks, but added that if they encountered this problem on Thursday they should contact the command centre at 480-2000, 612-3876, 684-5730, 684-5076, 684-5035, and 684-5233.
Since the establishment of the hotlines, the command centre has been inundated with calls from persons seeking information.
Griffith said “critical essential workers, persons with emergencies and persons going to the airport for early morning flights can contact the command centre for the necessary approvals”.
Curfew success
Commenting on how police operations went yesterday, Griffith said in situations like these, such as a sudden 19-hour curfew, communication between the public and law enforcement is critical, “hence the reason why I ignited the TTPS Hotline at the command centre. It ensured that members of the public have a system to know what they can and cannot do in real time, whilst also giving them clearance to move to or from an essential duty or dealing with an unforeseen emergency”.
He said the system also assisted in ensuring citizens were aware of what they could not do, hence preventing them from being confronted by police officers.
“The virtual ghost town seen throughout the country during the daytime period of the curfew today, along with the very few instances of persons being confronted for breaking this law, with very few complaints, showed the success of the curfew, as the objective is not to arrest anyone but to ensure that all citizens are briefed in understanding what should and should not be done.
“I wish to thank all TTPS officers for continuing to perform above and beyond the call of duty during this period, as well as the citizens of this country, for showing the maturity and understanding needed to adhere to what is required,” he said.