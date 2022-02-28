GI keeps Chutney Soca crown

Imran “GI” Beharry has done it again.
He is the 2022 Chutney Soca Monarch champion.
The “Wa We Go Do” singer successfully defended his crown for a third time, scoring his first-ever hat-trick in front of a limited viewing audience at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando on Saturday night.
The Chutney Soca Monarch, who performed last, put on a production that resembled a full-on theatrical one with moko jumbies, fireworks, back-up dancers in full costume, and dramatic lighting on stage. His lively presentation had members in the audience standing up and waving their hands in the air.
Decked out in a black and gold jacket, Beharry took a moment during his performance to share how he felt at the competition, which has had to change its delivery due to Covid-19.
He said, “It feels great to see so many beautiful faces inside SAPA tonight. This song is about friends who haven’t seen each other for a long time. At the same time uniting countries...”
The finals were also carried on TTT and Southex Live Events’ YouTube page.
Second place went to Ramrajie Prabhoo, who also won the title of Queen of Chutney Soca with her song “Boodlal Boy”. The final two rounding out the top three spots for Queen of Chutney Soca was Shazeena “Shazzie” Ramsumair, who came second, and Raquel John, who placed third.
One of the crowd favourites in the finals was Daddy Chinee (Ricardo Melville), who placed third while Beharry’s brother, Master Saleem, came seventh.
Prabhoo dethroned former Queen of Chutney Soca Nisha Ramsook.
Southex management said more than 50,000 persons viewed the CSM grand final on Saturday on YouTube.
Southex CEO George Singh, who did not mention any prizes, told the Express he got no official communication from the ministry regarding the funding. He says once he knows the figure, he will give a breakdown of the prizes.
Southex Events released the results of the 2022
Chutney Soca Monarch yesterday, which are as follows:
Queen of Chutney Soca
1. Ramrajie Prabhoo
2. Shazeena “Shazzie”
Ramsumair
3. Raquel John
Chutney Soca Monarch
1. GI Beharry
2. Ramrajie Prabhoo
3. Daddy Chinee
(Ricardo Melville)
4. Ranjeev Ramdeen
5. Kenneth Salick
6. Veejai Ramkissoon
7. Master Saleem
8. Ricky Khandoo
9. Prince Navin Prabhoo
10. Shazeena “Shazzie”
Ramsumair