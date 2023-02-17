GI looks for 4th Chutney Soca crown

WILL GI (Imran Beharry) retain his title for a fourth consecutive year, or will a new winner be crowed at the Chutney Soca Monarch tonight, Fantastic Friday?
The competition will be held at the newly refurbished Skinner Park, San Fernando, from 8 p.m., and is free to the public.
The Legends and Icons Chutney Soca Monarch 2023, a return of the physical competition after two years due to the Covid pandemic, will pay tribute to deceased entertainer Anil Bheem, who died suddenly on February 4. Bheem was scheduled to perform in the opening segment of the show.
The opening act will feature Guyanese Terry Gajraj, Ravi B and Karma, traditional chutney singers and dance.
This year’s competition comprises some of the big names in chutney soca, as well as newcomers.
Eight-year-old Katelin Sultan performed her first chutney soca song at the semi-finals of the competition, singing her way into the finals. Sultan is the youngest person to qualify for the national competition and has become one of the favourites.
In a recent interview with the Express, the primary school pupil said she was overjoyed and looking forward to performing her song, “Tell Them Ah Ready”. The song pays tribute to chutney icons, including Sundar Popo and Terry Gajraj.
Southex chief executive officer George Singh has described the show as the “mother of all chutney shows” where six Caribbean artistes will be recognised for their contributions to the art form in the Legends and Icons segment.
The competition will be judged by text voting from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Beharry, who has won the competition in the past three years, will be defending his title with his hit song, “10 Wheeler”.
The finalists
• Daddy Chinee (Ricardo Melville)
• Narindra Raghubir
• Captain Kendel (Kendel Jaggernauth)
• Rick Ram (Rick Ramoutar)
• Katelin Sultan
• Kenneth Supersad
• Ramrajie Prabhoo
• Edward Ramdass
• Nigel Gobin
• Jairam Dindial
• Shazzie (Shazeena Ramsumair)
• Climaxxx (Avinash Sookraj)
• GI (Imran Beharry)