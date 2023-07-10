‘Gift of sight’ for 34 patients today

Thirty-four people will receive the gift of sight today when the Trinidad Eye Hospital (TEH) hosts its annual Christmas in July surgery relief event at Good Health Medical Centre, Woodbrook

The 34 individuals will benefit from corrective eye surgeries.

These surgical procedures, which are performed at no cost to the recipients, were made possible, courtesy TEH, under the sponsorship of Caribbean Vitreous and Retina Surgery Ltd (CVRS), TEH said in a news release last week.

It added TEH has done a total of 356 charity surgeries since 2014. In addition, Good Health Medical Centre, the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago, and a number of other sponsors have all partnered to execute this charitable event.

Surgical supplies and resources have also been donated to support this initiative.

Of the 34 operations to be done, 29 will be cataract surgeries that have a combined market value of $348,000.

This will bring the combined market value of charity surgeries done by TEH since 2014 to a total of more than $3.5 million.

Five patients have also been selected for the Sight Saver Charity Surgeries programme.

Owing to diabetes, these patients all have sight-threatening conditions, which will be remedied via a vitrectomy, which, on average costs $30,000 per surgery, TEH said.

