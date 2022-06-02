Girl, 14, saved by cops

Officers from Port of Spain’s Central Police Station saved a 14-year-old girl who appeared to be considering jumping from the top of the Parkade along Richmond Street, yesterday.
About 12.30 p.m., people walking along the roadway observed the masked slim-built girl sitting close to the edge of the top floor of the building.
A crowd gathered below, with many pleading with the woman to move away from the edge while others coaxed her not to jump.
At the same time, a police vehicle passing by was flagged down by onlookers.
The officers responded and made their way to the top of the building.
While one officer spoke with the child, another approached her from behind, grabbed her and pulled her away from the edge.
She was then taken to the Central Police Station along St Vincent Street and her mother, an attorney, was contacted.