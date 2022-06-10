Girl, 17 in custody after fire at children support centre

The child support centre

SET ABLAZE: The child support centre at Crown Street, Tacarigua, is engulfed by flames yesterday.

A 17-year-old girl is in police custody after starting a fire at a child support centre early yesterday morning.

The fire destroyed part of the centre, which is run by the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.

According to a police report, the fire broke out at the centre located at Crown Street, Tacarigua, around 1.52 a.m.

Fire officers from the Wrightson Road and Arima fire stations responded and extinguished the blaze. However the house was partially burnt, according to the report.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Eighteen girls who were in the building at the time were all accounted for and temporally transferred to another facility.

Police said they received a report from a security guard at the centre that the suspect was behaving in an erratic manner and destroying items in the eastern front office of the building. The guard reported she began pulling some exposed electrical wiring, which caused sparks and ignited the fire.

The two-storey concrete structure was not insured and damage is to be ascertained.

The Children’s Authority confirmed the incident in a release yesterday but said the fire was of “unknown origin”.

“There are no reports of any injuries. Quick response by caregivers and security officers on duty, in accordance with the Authority’s Critical Incident Policy, led to the immediate evacuation of all the children, who have since been relocated to another facility,” the release stated.

“Fire officers responded and were able to bring the fire under control. The top floor of the two-storey building has been damaged. The families of the children are being notified of the situation and assured that all the children are safe.”

The authority said counselling support is also being provided to the children and fire officers will be conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘We want to bury Becker’

‘We want to bury Becker’

THERE’S a saying that no parent should have to bury a child.

But for the mother of Waterloo gardener Becker Seelal, 28, who disappeared a year ago, she believes he is no longer alive, and she wants to obtain his remains and hold a ceremonious, dignified burial for her son.

Girl, 17 in custody after fire at children support centre

Girl, 17 in custody after fire at children support centre

A 17-year-old girl is in police custody after starting a fire at a child support centre early yesterday morning.

The fire destroyed part of the centre, which is run by the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.

According to a police report, the fire broke out at the centre located at Crown Street, Tacarigua, around 1.52 a.m.

Trials by jury to resume

Trials by jury to resume

AFTER a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Judi­ciary has now resumed trials by jury.

Such trials were put on hold since March 2020 when the first case of the virus was detected in this country, in an attempt to protect judicial staff as well as members of the public.

Stabbing suspect in tears after expulsion

Stabbing suspect in tears after expulsion

Detained at a juvenile booking centre at the Oropouche Police Station, the 15-year-old schoolgirl caught on video stabbing her schoolmate cried when she learned that she had been expelled from the Williamsville Secondary School on Wednesday night.

SCHOOLGIRL CHARGED

SCHOOLGIRL CHARGED

A 15-year-old schoolgirl of the Williamsville Secondary School was charged yesterday with the stabbing of her schoolmate on Monday.

The schoolgirl was charged with two offences—wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of a weapon.

Recommended for you