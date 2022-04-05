A week after the tragedy of a seven-year-old boy drowning in a swimming pool at his grandfather’s home, comes news of a similar death.
Three-year-old Maria Khan yesterday drowned in a pool in the yard of her home at Maharaj Avenue, off Bedeau Street, Gasparillo.
Relatives said the child was in the pool around 2 p.m. Her mother, Mary Mahabir, 22, was with her. The infant was found submerged and taken from the water. Efforts were made to revive her while paramedics were called.
The child was taken from the scene and died while being treated.
Maria’s great-grandmother, Karen Mahabir, lives upstairs the apartment the child shared with Khan.
Mahabir said, “I was in my room and I heard the loud noise so I thought was police. I ran out from my room and while I running down the step, I say, Mary what happened? She say grandma, Maria now drown in the pool. I say what and with that I just start to bawl and screal.”
Mahabir said she saw the child lying on the ground by the door to the apartment. The loud sound she heard was the siren from the ambulance.
Maria was Mary’s only child. The girl’s father died about three years ago after he was shot, Mahabir said.
The Express was told Maria had fallen ill recently and spent about a week being treated at the San Fernando General Hospital. Mahabir said the child also spent time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
She was released and returned home two weeks ago. It was then that relatives inflated the pool in the covered front yard of the house, so the child could frolic there.
On March 30, Asaiah Josiah drowned in a backyard swimming pool at his grandparents’ home in Tableland.
Relatives and paramedics attempted life-saving measures to revive the child, aged seven, then took him to the district health facility, where medical personnel also tried to save him but without success.
A police report said that the child’s mother, Ayanna Josiah, 41, of Couva, was visiting her parents’ home at Robert Village, Tableland, with her son, Asaiah Josiah, a primary school pupil, when around 1.30 p.m. he went to the back of the house to play.
The report said the mother checked on her son a few minutes later and discovered him at the bottom of the swimming pool at the back of the house.
The child was pulled out of the pool and efforts were made to resuscitate him without success.
Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services responded and rendered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other medical assistance to the child, but he remained unresponsive.
The paramedics took him to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where doctors were also unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.