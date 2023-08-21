Girl electrocuted

Kaya Archibald

DEAD: Kaya Archibald

A teenager was electrocuted at her Point Fortin home on Saturday night.

An illegal electrical connection is believed to be the cause.

Kaya Archibald, 18, was found unresponsive around 11 p.m. by a relative at the house at Eastern Avenue Extension, Techier. She was rushed to the Point Fortin Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Heritage Petroleum

SITE VISIT: Heritage Petroleum Co Ltd security officers pay a visit yesterday to the home on Eastern Avenue Extension, Techier Village, Point Fortin, where Kaya Archibald was electrocuted on Saturday evening. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

Her mother Marsha Kerr was yesterday said to be too distraught to speak to reporters about the incident. A relative however told the media that Archibald was electrocuted while “she was trying to connect the wire onto a plug for them to get current”.

He explained that the squatting area is not outfitted with electricity from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC). The area, which has been in existence for over 20 years, is located around Heritage Petroleum industrial equipment. The relative said, “It have no current down here regulated to nobody house … Everybody down here does connect current to their own house ... That is what they does do down here, that is the norm. Everybody trying to help themselves, they have appliances they want to work so they take the current. They does take off the current to suit because you don’t want your appliances to burn.”

T&TEC investigations revealed that there was an illegal feed with extension cords. An energised illegal cable was also found across the roadway.

Officials from Heritage Petroleum were on site yesterday. In a statement, the company offered condolences to Archibald’s family.

It added, “This devastating tragedy has occurred even as Heritage continues its public information campaign utilising its extensive community network, traditional media advertisements and social platforms. The public notices warn of the severe dangers associated with illegal electrical connections to the Heritage Grid and convey that violations jeopardise lives and pose grave risks to the broader community.”

The company encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious activities or concerns related to Heritage’s electrical infrastructure.

