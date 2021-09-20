A pupil in Tobago has been hospitalised after being administered the Pfizer vaccine. This was confirmed yesterday by Division of Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
The girl received her first jab on August 25 and the second shot on September 15, 2021.
A friend of the family, who was with her at the hospital last Friday and Saturday, related to the Express what they experienced when they visited Scarborough General Hospital.
The family friend said she expected better from the health practitioners. “The child’s heart was racing and she had shortness of breath, so we took the child back up there the Saturday. We would have spent hours in the Accident and Emergency waiting to be attended to. Eventually when she was attended to, one of the tests was high and they admitted her,” the friend said.
The friend said the family expected better service from the health officials, especially in light of a child being affected. “I am disappointed with the service because I am thinking with a child that they would have been more urgent with attending to her than us waiting very long,” she said.
Speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme yesterday, Davidson-Celestine confirmed the student is hospitalised, adding she is receiving the best medical care.
“I am aware of that particular situation as I indicated, the student is being managed by the medical practitioners at the Scarborough General Hospital, because the parent would have reached out to me to indicate the specific challenge,” Davidson-Celestine said.
Last Friday, the Division of Health noted that Tobago had hit 56 per cent of its vaccination target with more than 20,000 people taking at least their first shot. Almost 45 per cent of the targeted 36,000 people are fully vaccinated on the island. However, more persons need to be vaccinated.
“It has been an uphill battle in Tobago to get people, parents and their children, to step up for the Covid-19 vaccine. The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development (DHWFD) along with the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) have launched an island-wide community vaccination campaign roving from street to street, door to door with intense education and awareness, in an effort to increase the rate of vaccination,” she said.
Davidson-Celestine added: “It’s slow and intense work getting to ‘yes’ with people who are opposed to vaccination, hesitant or are waiting. Our team is knocking on those doors. The Delta variant is in the country and probably in Tobago. We are seeing that the vast majority of deaths from Covid are among the unvaccinated.”