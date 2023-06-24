Girl stabs girl during fight at East school

Crime Scene--use this one

THE Ministry of Education is now probing a stabbing incident at the El Dorado West Secondary School.

On Wednesday a fight involving several pupils broke out in one of the bathrooms, during which one of the girls, a Form Two pupil, was stabbed in the leg by another girl in Form Three.

The incident, police said, occurred during the lunch-break.

Police said that the assailant aged 13 used a black handle kitchen knife to stab the other girl, also aged 13.

Teachers intervened, parted the girls and pulled the stabbing victim aside. She was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, via an ambulance where her injuries were tended to following which she was placed on a ward.

Police described her injuries as non life-threatening.

The alleged assailant is said to be in police custody at the Arouca Police Station.

Up to last night she had not yet been charged.

The victim is currently in hospital.

‘Parents need to

be more involved’

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said yesterday that she was aware of the incident and that an investigation by her ministry is currently underway.

She spoke to the Express at the Public Service Week Symposium and Excellence Awards at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Martin Lum Kin said however that he needs more information before commenting.

Kevin David, president of the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA) said that he was aware of the incident and added that it speaks to the need for parents to be more involved in the lives of their children,

“It resonates with us once again the need for parental involvement and for us to be more involved in our children’s lives,” he said.

“We need to discuss with them the issues they may be facing in the school environment and also be able to come together to discuss these matters within the Parent Teacher Association environment where solutions can be found to provide the necessary assistance for our students,” he said.

—Reporting by Sherlan Ramsubhag

