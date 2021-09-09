Girls shine at SEA

Seven girls have topped the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, copping the first and second places and five tying for third place.
The top SEA pupil is Kirsten Ramsaran, 12, of Rousillac Presbyterian Primary School, who passed for Naparima Girls’ College.
The second place was achieved by Vineeta Kattamanchi of Maria Regina Grade school—a private school. She will be attending St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain.
The five pupils who tied for third place were:
1. Anya Sybella Ali—Specialist Learning Centre
2. Raveena Basdeo—Montrose Government
3. Sy’rai Joseph—Arima Girls’ Government
4. Aishani Ramsewak—private candidate from St George East
5. Isharra Sookdeo—Clarke Rochard Government
The top male pupil is Tyler Ramroop, of El Dorado North Hindu School.
A total of 17 pupils were honoured yesterday at a ceremony at the Education Ministry, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, following release of the SEA results.
These included two pupils with special needs, and seven pupils—one per educational district in Trinidad—who have excelled from schools which have been working hard to improve overall academic performance.
Each pupil was the recipient of free broadband-at-home services from Bmobile, along with a tablet device inclusive of a data SIM.
Ramsaran, the first-place winner told the media a balance of studying and school work helped her.
“Half I would be studying, and half I would be taking breaks. You can’t overwork, you always have to have some time for yourself,” she said.
She said the news of earning the top spot was “amazing”.
She shared the news first with her grandfather, a former teacher at the school who had helped her along.
Ramsaran, an only child, said she wants to be an attorney.
She said she spent time playing with her cousin who lives close by to relieve the stress of online school and SEA studies.
She said she prefers the online school, but returning to physical school will help her make new friends as she is now parting with her primary school friends of seven years.
Her mother, Anushka Goomansingh, thanked Rousillac Presbyterian for ensuring pupils are well rounded.
“Every teacher from First Year all the way up believes in balance and that children should not have to go home and do hours of home work,” she said.
She said the school has extra-curricular activities and clubs, and her daughter took part in karate, gymnastics, swimming, piano and ballet.
“We always tried to let her explore her interests, it wasn’t all school work, she plays online, she loves all different sorts of activities and we always encourage that,” she said, as she urged other parents to do same.
She said the shift to online school in the pandemic had challenges. “It was difficult, we all had to adjust and I had to work from home and she managed well.
“She really had to look after herself while I was working as well as her father, and she did great. A lot of her extra curricular activities we had to stop, she was a very balanced child. It went to all online, a lot of computer, but she did it and I’m very happy for her,” she said.
Second-place winner Vineeta Kattamanchi said the process was stressful and she never expected to be among the top performers.
“It was hard work, considering it was online all the time and practice at home instead of school. So to come on SEA day for the first time in a classroom to do the exam was kind of stressful,” she said.
“I just hoped that I would pass for my first choice, I never expected this,” she said.
Pointing out there were problems with connectivity, she said: “The WiFi connections—there was always a problem, it’s not a 100-per cent guarantee that you’re going to hear everything and be fully attentive in class,” she said.
She said she is not sure yet what she wants to be professionally.
Kattamanchi said she misses the physical classroom and enjoys swimming as an extracurricular activity.
Her father, Sambhasivan Kattamanchi, said parents must allow their children to find that balance in school work and enjoying. “I am feeling happy and proud of my child,” he said.
Raveena Basdeo from Montrose Government Primary School, one of the five pupils who tied for third place, passed for St Augustine Girls’ High School.
“It was a lot of hard work and long nights of studying, but it all paid off in the end,” she said.
She credits her success to her parents, teacher and private tutor.
Basdeo said she wants to be a journalist because she enjoys public speaking.
Her mother, Beena Basdeo, said there were days when her child was in tears.
“It have days she fed up and frustrated crying, but she just kept going at it,” she said, thanking the principal, teacher and tutor.
She said she hired a private tutor to come home and teach her daughter face to face, and they never experienced any challenges with online learning.
“As a matter of fact, Raveena finished the syllabus before the school because of the tutor,” she said.
Basdeo said Raveena will soon have published a book about creative writing.