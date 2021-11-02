‘Give ICU priority to the vaccinated’

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) Idi Stuart says people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 should be given priority for limited Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds over those who are unvaccinated.
He says those who made a conscious decision not to get vaccinated would have done so believing they could beat the virus on their own.
And so limited resources should go to those who made every effort to protect themselves.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Stuart noted health officials’ warnings about space running out in the ICUs.
For the past week, health officials have warned that the Covid-19 ICUs are nearing capacity, with more new patients needing ICU care presenting to hospitals daily.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has also warned that if the situation continues, nurses will have to begin triaging patients to determine who scarce resources should go to.
Stuart said nurses are already facing making that difficult choice and he fully supports choosing vaccinated over non-vaccinated patients.
However, he made it clear that this was his personal view and not the view of the TTRNA.
“That is already happening as we speak,” he said. “So, if that situation comes, and it will come and it has already come...if someone took that decision to get vaccinated to improve their chances of recovery, then you should take that decision and give that ICU bed to that person.”
Stuart said Government should not be blamed for Covid-19 cases and deaths as they had done all they could to bring vaccines to the country.
“The regional health authorities have done all in their power to encourage persons to be vaccinated. They have provided the necessary vaccines. Yet 90 to 95 per cent of persons requiring ICU care are unvaccinated,” he said. “So, Government should not be blamed and the entire population should not be kept back from moving on with their lives.”
Stuart said the country cannot sustain another lockdown and should not be held back from fully reopening because a segment of the population refuses to be vaccinated.
Overwhelmed nurses
He added that nurses are overwhelmed and tired but have not been able to access their vacation days.
“Nursing personnel require that break, they have been going continuously for 18 months. Some have in excess of 100 days vacation leave,” he said during a phone interview.
But he said every time there is an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, nurses are told they cannot leave for vacation as they are needed on the job.
“Our nurses are extremely tired,” he stressed.
He pleaded with those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so now.
“Allow the country to breathe again. The country can no longer continue in this repeated cycle of opening up and locking down,” he said.
Stuart, who is himself fully vaccinated, said the vaccination rate among nursing staff is high and is among the highest of any sector.
He said the population must do its part to fight the virus.
Stuart also called on Government to address issues that would make nurses more comfortable as they carry out their duties.
Among them is the lack of air conditioning in the ICU and High Dependency Unit (HDU).
He said while it may sound trivial, nurses are dealing with extreme heat while having to wear layers of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Others are working outdoors in tents and exposed to the heat of the sun.
“They are extremely uncomfortable. Our nurses are struggling in that heat. So, I hope Government does something to do to improve the conditions in these facilities.”