GIVE ME A CHANCE

President-elect Christine Kangaloo yesterday indicated that impartiality has been her track record and this will continue to be her guiding principle in her relationship with the Government, the Opposition and the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
So confident was she that as she recounted her experience as minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (responsible for social service delivery), she said: “I can tell you, without anyone being able to contradict me, that I never did anything on a partisan basis.”
She is asking the people of Trinidad and Tobago now to give her a chance.
Asked if it would be a challenge for her to tell the Prime Minister that she disagrees with him or to reject a recommendation of his with respect to appointments, Kangaloo said: “If you look at what I have been doing for the last seven years, I think you can judge that there is nothing that could be a challenge to me in that regard.”
The president-elect also indicated that she would take up residence at the President’s House following her inauguration in March.
With no paper in hand, she answered questions from the media with ease, diplomacy and a sense of humour. She responded to questions from reporters following her receipt of the Instrument of Election from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bridgid Annisette-George, in the Rotunda of the Red House, Port of Spain.
The president-elect, who entered with a security detail, was met by Annisette-George, President of the Senate Nigel De Freitas, Clerk of the House Jackie Sampson-Meiguel and Clerk of the Senate Brian Caesar. Speaking briefly after receipt of the instrument, Kangaloo expressed her pleasure at working with this parliamentary team.
Asked about Opposition concerns about her possible partisanship and what would be her guiding principles, Kangaloo, who was president of the Senate for the past seven years, said that when she became president of the Senate in 2015, she resigned from the PNM (People’s National Movement) and since then, she has attended no political functions, taken part in no political activities, made no (party) political decisions and received no political instructions.
“That is how I have been conducting myself for the last seven years. It would be artificial for me to deny that I (once) was a member of a political party and that I once held different offices at different times in my life. But (even) while I held those offices, as a minister, I performed my duties without regard to any partisan interest,” she said.
Saying that as minister she did not differentiate between who was PNM and who wasn’t, Kangaloo said in her first ministerial appointment as minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for social services delivery, she received numerous heart-breaking letters from citizens who were disadvantaged.
“I can tell you, without anyone being able to contradict me, that I never did anything on a partisan basis. I didn’t look at someone and ask, ‘Which political party you belong to’, (and on that basis say) I can’t assist you,” she said.
She said there were many other distinguished people in the society who were once in political parties and who have transitioned from politics into other areas of national endeavour—such as the Judiciary, Independent Senate bench and members of service commissions.
“All I ask of the people of Trinidad and Tobago is to give me the opportunity to show you that I can perform my duties in the way that the Constitution expects me to,” she said. “I ask people to give me a chance.”
I already know every joke
about my surname
Asked how she envisaged her role in terms of her relationship with people, given the fact that the job of President tends to place one in a bubble, Kangaloo said: “I can’t tell you now everything that I intend to do as President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. What I can say to you is that as the President, you have to be fairly involved and understand the society in which you live, and that is what I have been doing all my life. I am a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. Yes, the office (of President) has certain restrictions, but I will try my very best to be abreast of everything and to be as involved as the propriety (of the office) allows me to be.”
She said she intends to take up residence at the President’s House.
Asked how she felt about the protesters outside the Parliament last Friday when the Electoral College met, saying “No to Kangaloo (Kangaroo)”, she said: “It is all part of the process, and I think that I said in my first statement that there was a lot of public discourse. I think I saw something with a kangaroo, and if you know how I grew up with my surname, you will know that there is no joke that you can make about my surname that I don’t know about, based on what we—my brothers and I—were all called when we were in school.
“So (I) listen to the public discourse and, of course, we are in a democratic country and if you are aspiring to hold the position that I am soon going to hold, then you have to allow the voices to be heard.”
Kangaloo: My spouse
will continue to work
as an attorney
The president-elect will be meeting with the outgoing President, Paula-Mae Weekes, next week.
She also disclosed that from yesterday, the Parliament had set up an office in the Parliament building to facilitate her transition to the office of Head of State.
“This has been done before—so an office is set up here—and that would allow me the opportunity to learn about the matters that I will have to undertake,” she said.
The president-elect was asked about her spouse, Kerwyn Garcia, and whether the “first gentleman” would continue to work as an attorney, accepting briefs from the State and whether there could be the potential for conflicts of interest in the event that he does accept such briefs.
Saying she liked the term the media had attached to him “because my poor husband has been teased mercilessly by everybody about how he is going to be described. The first gentleman sounds good; I think he might be happy with that one. My husband is a practising attorney-at-law, he has been for 30 years, and in modern times, it is not new for the spouse of an office-holder to be in practice. So my husband will continue with the practice of his vocation as he has been doing for the last 30 years,” she said.
Asked whether Independent senators would be retained or asked to resign, Kangaloo declined to touch this subject.
“I actually think that is not something, out of a sense of propriety, that I should be responding to now. My focus right now is on the transition to the Office of the President (of the Republic),” she said.
My intuition would guide me
Asked whether she proposed to provide continuing access to the media and whether she would be giving her views on matters affecting the public, Kangaloo said she would like to be accessible.
However, she said: “I don’t think that the President of the country should be in a press conference every week. I think there are times to speak and there are times to be quiet, so it would be according to my intuition, which if I may say so, has guided me over the years. So I intend to be open and accessible, but of course, the dictates of propriety and what the office demands will come into play.”
Asked what would be her message to women, as the second woman president, Kangaloo said she was grateful to be elected and as the second woman, she was humbled.
She said her message to all people—boys and girls, men and women—would be that nothing should stand in your way when you aspire to do things in your life.
She said if somebody had asked her in secondary school whether she thought she would become President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago one day, her school teachers would have been the first people to say no.
Asked what she would like to symbolise to give people hope in the face of Covid-19, domestic violence, crime and other social ills, Kangaloo said she was a Trinbagonian who has lived here all her life and has never wanted to live anywhere else, and she believed Trinbagonians were a very resilient people.
“Yes, the country has gone through tough times; we see a lot of what is happening in the world and in my own life, there have been times where I had to show resilience, so if you want me to give you a word to embody what I want to represent to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, it would be resilience.”
Asked if she had a preference for where she would be sworn in, Kangaloo said no.
The last two presidents were not sworn in at the President’s House.
Weekes was sworn in at the Queen’s Park Savannah and former president Anthony Carmona at the Hasely Crawford Stadium because the President’s House was unusable at the time.
The President’s House has since undergone extensive restoration and is available for use.