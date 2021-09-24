‘Give me a level playing field’

Gary Griffith has sounded an alarm over four senior police officers who are in the running for the position of the country’s next top cop, but who continue to be on active duty and involved in investigations.
He is arguing they must also step aside and proceed on leave.
Griffith’s anxiety over this was ventilated in a letter sent on September 23 to retired judge Stanley John, who has been hired by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) to probe two issues:
1. Allegations of corruption in the issuance of firearms user’s licences (FULs)
2. The handling of the reported incident at sea involving Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) legal adviser Christian Chandler.
In his letter to John, Griffith noted that four other serving officers who are also short-listed for the post of Commissioner have more direct operational and influential involvement in the two investigations than himself.
Griffith wrote that one of the officers even boasted of using his power to arrest him.
He requested a “level playing field”, saying in the same manner he decided to do the honourable thing and recuse himself, so too should these other officers.
Griffith’s letter to John was forwarded to PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad yesterday.
“Relating to the recommendation that I should recuse myself whilst the investigation is ongoing, I fully agree, endorse and intend to action this recommendation, specifically to ensure that when the report is presented, no one can state that I influenced or interfered in your investigation and findings in any way,” said Griffith.
However, he raised concern about four officers who continue to remain on duty—with one heading one of the investigations.
“As alarming as it is, one candidate is an ACP who is actually heading one of the two investigations, so I am surprised and curious as to the rightful possible perception that as CoP, whereby I have no involvement in the Chandler investigation, but an ACP who is a candidate, is running this investigation...but there is no recommendation that he also go on leave to avoid possible interference. In fact, he is now trying to interview me on this investigation, which cannot be right,” said Griffith.
He noted there is another ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) who has direct involvement in the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) while another is a DCP who has “full access” to all FUL files in the FUL Department.
Griffith said there was no reason to believe that the four officers would act in an improper manner, “but in the same manner of concern for me, then why do the other four candidates not have similar possibilities, hence having similar requests for them to be on leave.”
‘My service until the day I die’
In a separate statement on social media yesterday, Griffith said if he did not return as the country’s top cop, he will continue to serve Trinidad and Tobago as a patriot until death.
He also made it clear he had no fight with the Government, but with the actions of the PolSC and its suspension of him.
“If at the end of this process I am not chosen, I will continue to contribute to my country in another way. The Police Service, the Police Service Commission, the Office of the President, the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago and the Judiciary are just but some of the institutions in this country that are bigger than Gary Griffith and that will outlast Gary Griffith. I therefore have no desire to be part of anything that leads to the tarnishing of these and other national institutions,” Griffith wrote.
“What I can and will say, is that the country of Trinidad and Tobago will be given my service until the day I die. This is who I am!” he said.
Griffith said he was a patriot who put country first, and the job of Police Commissioner was not about him but about duty to country.
He explained that his fight was over process and, in particular, the actions of the PolSC in suspending him, which he felt was a direct attack on his integrity.
“What I stood up for was an unfair suspension at the hands of the Police Service Commission, which cast a cloud of suspicion over me without even describing what the suspicion was about or, for that matter, what the suspension was about,” he said. “I could therefore only assume it was based on hearsay and the view of a one-man minority report which, up to this day, no one but the Express has apparently seen.”
Griffith said no shred of evidence has been presented to him, and he was not called upon to answer or explain any specific accusation.
“My fight is with the process and with the fact that the Police Service Commission’s action was a direct attack on my integrity. Would anyone appreciate being accused of a serious issue based on hearsay and bacchanal?” he asked.
He said this cannot be the way an independent institution does things.
“To this day as I write, no one in the PSC has asked me to answer anything. I was just given a suspension letter signed by the chairman, with no explanation as to why. I was therefore placed in a situation that was untenable and I could not just sit back and allow this to happen,” he said.
“I have no fight with neither the Government nor any independent institution in the country. My position is actually quite simple. What is best for Trinidad and Tobago is what I support,” he stressed.
Griffith said he feels he can continue making a difference as top cop, which is not an easy job and comes with sacrifice.
“I believe I can contribute by way of the Commissioner of Police position, for which I am easily qualified, and this is the reason I reapplied. It’s not easy being Commissioner of Police. No one likes being threatened everyday or having to send their family abroad to preserve their safety.
“Trust me when I say that this is not a life anyone would ‘fight’ to have (assuming they are doing it properly). I do it because I believe I can impact change. It’s a personal sacrifice,” said Griffith.