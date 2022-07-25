Ten months ago Adaffi Hills sat on the roadway in Fyzabad, holding her daughter’s hand as she struggled to stay alive.
Seventeen-year-old Shaquane Hills had been struck by an out-of-control car as she walked on the pavement back from the pharmacy.
Shaquane, a Form Five pupil, suffered a fractured skull and multiple broken bones. She was pronounced dead at the Siparia Health Facility.
The driver of the vehicle was interviewed by police and allowed to go home but the mother of three says she is not satisfied with the police investigation.
She is now calling on Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob to intervene.
“I was never told what happened that day. All I was told was that a statement was taken from the driver. I was told that there was no camera footage from the area. So am I expected to just say okay and move on? Just accept that my daughter died?” she said in an interview with the Express on Saturday.
Hills has filed a complaint at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) hoping to find closure.
“I don’t think the police take road fatalities seriously. I have lost a daughter, a bright child who was working towards becoming a surgeon. She would have done so much for society. This is unfair,” she said in tears.
The Express contacted senior officers who said the incident was being investigated. Police said there were no closed-circuit television cameras in the area and no one had come forward as witnesses.
Hills however told the Express that there were surveillance cameras in the community and questioned why people were afraid to come forward.
“Recently there was an incident near that same spot my daughter was hit and camera footage was released. I cannot understand what is going on. But I will not stop until I get some closure in this. The people involved are walking around, they have their families and are happy. Is that fair?” she cried.
Outstanding pupil
Shaquane was preparing to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination. She was a pupil of the Siparia East Secondary School, where she had received awards annually for outstanding performance.
That fateful afternoon in September 2021, Shaquane had visited an elderly couple living a street away from her family home. “She was home with me and she took a long shower and then helped me around the house. Then she said she was going to check Ms Judy, a member of our church, in the other street. It was an elderly couple who she would visit regularly. She went to get some medication for them at the drug store not far away. She got the medication and was walking back to their house. She was walking on the pavement and a car hit her from behind,” Hills recalled.
Hills said she ran to the scene of the accident and found her first-born writhing in pain on the roadway with a wound to the head. “I touched my child’s feet and it was cold as ice. As a mother you just know and I knew my child was gone. The police came and said they got a pulse and we placed her in a van and took her to the hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival,” she said.
Hills remembered her daughter as ambitious and hard-working, respectable and “never gave me trouble”.
“She was a beautiful soul,” she said.