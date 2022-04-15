GIVE OUR DAUGHTER HER MEDAL!’

The parents of a pupil who wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination in 2021 are calling on the Ministry of Education to recognise their daughter as a second-place performer based on her reviewed examination results.
This comes days after a similar dispute over the awards given to the top performers in the 2020 examination.
Just last week, the parents of Ameerah Beekhoo and Aaron Subero threatened the ministry with legal action, as Beekhoo had originally been announced as the first-place performer, but Subero was determined to have scored the highest marks in the exam that year, after a review of his scores.
Subero received communication from the ministry, informing that he would receive the top award, but this was later rescinded and the ministry said it would only recognise Beekhoo as the top scorer as its policy is to award the prizes based on preliminary results, and not reviewed results.
The issue was finally settled, with the ministry awarding both pupils the first-place prize of the President’s Medal (Gold).
Shortly after, the Express was contacted by the parents of Chaya Mc Intosh, a former Curepe Presbyterian Primary School pupil, who said their daughter had a similar experience and is yet to be recognised.
The pupil, who now attends St Augustine Girls’ High School, originally received a composite score of 251.37 after writing the exam last year. Her results slip showed grades of 20/20 in Creative Writing, 98.44/100 in English Language Arts and 86.67/100 in Mathematics.
Insistent and confident
Speaking with the Express, the girl’s father, Marvin Mc Intosh, said she (daughter) was sceptical about her mathematics grade. He said he did not intend to query the mark, but she was insistent and confident that she had performed better in the exam and could not understand where she lost the marks.
“It was disturbing her,” he noted. So, he queried the mark and the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) conducted a review, resulting in an increase in her mathematics score from 86.67 to a full 100 marks.
The ministry wrote to the family on October 22, 2021, acknowledging the increased score and again on November 30, 2021, informing that the child had now tied for second place.
The letter, signed by Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry-David, read:
“The Ministry is pleased to inform you that after a review of Ms Mc Intosh’s score in Mathematics by the Caribbean Examinations Council, it was determined that Ms Mc Intosh gained a composite standard score (weighted) of 258.371. Therefore, Ms Mc Intosh now ranks as tied for second place among all candidates who sat SEA 2021. The Ministry congratulates your daughter on this outstanding achievement and wishes her all the best in her future educational endeavours.”
The parents then wrote to the ministry, requesting that their daughter be recognised and awarded along with the other 2021 top performers. However, they said the Ministry advised that recognition is only based on preliminary results.
Precedent set
Marvin Mc Intosh told the Express after seeing the situation play out last week over the 2020 awards, he believes his daughter should now be included on the 2021 award list.
“In light of current events, (we) are again asking for equitable treatment, including that she receives the President’s Medal (Silver), alongside the other top two students, if it is being distributed. She is disappointed because she worked hard. She was relieved when she saw the marks improved, but is disappointed to not be recognised as the other students,” he said.
Mc Intosh said Subero being recognised based on his reviewed results has now set a precedent, and “if we have to take the same action as the other parent did, well we will go that way.”
But Mc Intosh said the situation is deeper than just recognition. He said the marking process itself ought to be reviewed, as these errors happen too often.
“There seems to be an issue with the SEA marking or some part of the process,” he said.
He said he was surprised at the margin of error that resulted in his daughter being graded 86.67 when, upon review, she had not gotten a single mathematics question wrong.
He said if his daughter had not insisted on querying the mark, they never would have known—and he wondered how many other pupils may have received incorrect grades and accepted them.
“I was astounded. And this seems to be an issue that needs to be addressed rather than sweep it under the carpet. There is a legitimate issue beyond just recognition.”
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, who is in quarantine, having tested positive for Covid-19, did not immediately respond to a request for comment yesterday.
Last week, Gadsby-Dolly said the situation with Subero and Beekhoo highlighted the need for the system of public identification and award of SEA pupils to be reviewed.
She said it was her personal view that the awards system had outlived its usefulness and is now an additional stressor in an already high-stress environment.