Give specialised training to teachers in ‘hotspot’ areas

Social Development Minister Donna Cox has suggested that teachers and principals taking up positions in schools in “hotspot” areas be given specialised training to help them better understand the culture of the area and its people.
She pointed out yesterday that there were stereotypes about such areas, some of which were not accurate.
She said with a better understanding of the communities in which they work, teachers and principals may take a different approach to pupils and even their parents.
“From the time they hear you are from Laventille or they hear that they are going into that school and that is a hotspot area, as you know, there is a different attitude and posture when it comes to persons in those schools,” Cox said.
“I have spoken to some teachers already going to those schools who have a pre-conceived notion that they are going to meet bad parents and bad students. They expect to get an attitude,” she said.
Cox was speaking during a Joint Select Committee (JSC) meeting on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity.
The meeting was held to enquire into the “right to equal access to education, with specific focus on the underachievement of schools in the Port of Spain and environs district with respect to performance in terminal examinations”.
Cox recalled that when she was the Member of Parliament for Laventille East/Morvant, some of her colleagues often questioned how she “does make out up there”.
“So in other words, in their mind, their posture is that it is the wild, wild west... I am telling you Members of Parliament who were so shocked that I was there in the night seeing people. So if my colleagues, who you would think would know better, do not have that understanding that it is not all over and not everybody will be bad, then what happens with the average person, for example, teachers who may be placed in certain schools?” she asked.
Talents and competencies
Speaking at the meeting, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia De Freitas pointed out that one of the fundamental flaws with the education system was the public’s perception that student achievement is defined only by examination results.
“That public perception is one aspect of what will guide how we develop our reporting matrices, and until we change that and we start to look at children’s other talents and competencies then we will not get out of this box,” she stressed.
CEO of the Catholic Education Board of Management Sharon Mangroo agreed, saying: “When we talk about underachievement, we have to face it. We are looking at underachievement in terms of exam results and so on.” She posited, though, that while pupils should not be defined based on exam results, there should be a basic standard to which all the children must achieve.
“We want them to at least be literate and by literate I don’t mean being able to read and write,” she said.
Mangroo noted that schools in Port of Spain that are said to be underachieving are faced with two major challenges: they are located in areas called hotspots, and the level of poverty within those areas.
“We are looking at safety needs that are not being met, and until we meet the safety needs of those children it is very difficult to go beyond...not that they don’t go beyond. Those are beautiful children and I’m so sorry that all of the public perception is about a set of underachieving people,” Mangroo said. “Our schools in the Port of Spain areas achieve. Teachers go to school every day. Teachers provide a measure of safety for those children. There are children who prefer to be in school than home. That is a great achievement,” she stated.