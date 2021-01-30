People with Covid-19 symptoms have been going to work as usual as they fear losing their jobs if they take time off to quarantine.
This is according to County Medical Officer of Health for St George East Dr Osafo Fraser.
Fraser yesterday called on employers to make provisions for employees to take the necessary time off for quarantine if they are required to do so.
Fraser was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual media conference.
“I want to take some time this morning to just identify some of what we have been seeing as giving rise to the cluster cases that have been coming up,” he said.
“One of the areas that we find a lot of cases coming up are people who first picked up infection in a work environment. Just to give you an example, we have at least two separate instances of individuals who were positive at work. And when we did the contact tracing for those individuals...each one of those had at least 15 contacts in the workplace.”
Fraser said at least seven other people contracted the virus through their contact with the person in the workplace.
“And you can then multiply that because those people will then go home to their families, and have the opportunity to spread it to the families. And so we find that a number of people who are coming to work, they’re coming to work sick, and they are coming to work with symptoms, and they are interacting with other people and so spreading the infection.
“One of the things that we also found, there was a particular case in which one person who picked up infection in the workplace took that home and infected seven other family members in the home.”
Fear of losing job
Fraser lamented that some people who are ill are reluctant to get tested because they do not want to be quarantined and lose income for two weeks.
“Because the business owner or the employers are not willing to allow quarantining and if they quarantine, they will lose their jobs,” he said.
“We’ve had people who have been contacts of positive people who said to the doctor, ‘I cannot stay home for 14 days, because I’m going to lose my job’. From the County Medical Office of Health standpoint, when we quarantine people, we expect that they are given the leave to be able to do what is required to stay home for those 14 days.”
Fraser discouraged people from gatherings at home as there have been several instances of multiple people becoming infected after attending these gatherings.
“One cluster occurred with families who attended a birthday party. This is a family member who invited relatives over. It was a big birthday party...And the end result of that whole birthday party had at least eight persons from that gathering ended up becoming positive,” he said.
“We had another instance of a family in which a few of the members started getting ill but did not think this was something serious. And this is an extended kind of family. So lots of people living in the home. And in very short order, gradually over a week or two, ten people within the home developed symptoms and they all came back positive.”
Master list for vaccine
On the issue of vaccination, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the Ministry is putting together a master list of all the people who will be eligible for the vaccine when it becomes available for distribution.
He said this would include health workers, people with non-communicable diseases and those over the age of 60.
Parasram said the Ministry has already received a list of upwards of 80,000 people who used the CDAP programme and has contacted the relevant ministries and regional health authorities for information on individuals who would be considered to be part of the high-risk groups to receive the vaccine.