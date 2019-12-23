A couple whose lives were shattered when their only child was shot dead have launched a foundation to bring joy to children for Christmas.
The Eric Ganesh Foundation distributed presents to girls and boys living in St Charles Village, Princes Town, and in Ste Madeleine on Sunday.
Eric Ganesh, 19, was standing at the gates of a neighbour’s house when gunmen stormed in and opened fire in June 2018. He was hit in the head and died at the scene.
Police confirmed the teenager was not the target and the killers were never found.
For his parents, Vishnu and Waheeda Ganesh, the loss has been an unspeakable trauma.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Vishnu Ganesh said his son loved Christmas.
“My wife and I were sitting and talking about Eric and she recalled that when he was about 13 years old he saw a group of men riding motorcycles and handing out presents to children. Eric looked at us and said he wanted to do that too. He wanted to make children happy,” he said.
The couple began raising funds and with the help of relatives and their son’s close friends, Ganesh said, the first annual toy drive was a success.
“His friends came with a music truck and we had over 300 presents. We travelled throughout the community giving presents. My wife and I may not be able to give presents to our child on Christmas Day but when we saw those smiling faces we knew we were doing the right thing. We knew this is what Eric would have wanted us to do. He was our angel, always helpful and wanting to make others happy,” he said.
No regrets
Ganesh said the joy and peace they experienced during the toy drive was immense. “This was our little Christmas miracle. We have been grieving for so long, our only child was taken away from us. But yesterday we were at peace. That feeling was something we cannot describe,” he said.
Ganesh said the toy drive would continue in the coming years.
The Eric Ganesh Foundation would also give an award to the most progressive pupil at the Open Bible High School, which Eric attended.
Ganesh said, “That school gave my child a good foundation. And the outpouring of love and support we got from his principal, teachers and classmates was overwhelming. We will be giving this award at the school’s graduation in my son’s memory.”
Eric wanted to become a pilot, he said.
Earlier this year, Ganesh made an appeal to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to intervene in his son’s case.
The couple said their lives had revolved around their son. “I have no regrets because I know I took my role as a father seriously. We were good parents to Eric. He would introduce us to his friends as “the coolest parents ever” and that made me proud. We built a close relationship. He was respectful and always tried to make us happy. He would tell his mom when he became a pilot he would fly her all over the world,” he said.
And since Eric loved Christmas, the couple began a tradition of adding his photograph and a decoration on the Christmas tree.