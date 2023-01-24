The police have come in for praise as Mayaro residents cower in fear following the police shooting of three suspected bandits in a confrontation at an abandoned beach house in Mayaro on Sunday night.
Michael Maharaj, a fish vendor near Mayaro junction, said he felt crime was so rampant that he could be a victim at any time.
“I could never feel safe because, after all, this incident is an almost daily occurrence. Just the other day at the fast service (automated teller machine) at four o’clock in the morning they robbed people there. Anywhere you go, you are in problems. The Lotto booth is in danger. Everybody is in danger. It is a real problem for us,” said Maharaj.
The vendor described the police response to the robbery as “top of the line” and added: “God bless the police. After the police do all the hard work, then they (suspects) reach in front of the court and they get bail. So, the police working in vain.”
Joy Parasram, a mother of five, originally of Tableland, said young people were turning to crime instead of searching for employment.
“The crime situation is very terrible. Being a parent, I do not believe in condoning wrong things,” said Parasram. “It’s really sad that these things happening in Mayaro now. Mayaro is coming like a little Laventille.”
The robbery and shooting
The fatal shooting of the three men occurred in a walkway at the side of a beach-front property on Church Road, less than a kilometre away from Mischier Road where four men had earlier robbed a KFC delivery driver of a meal, $80, and a cellphone.
Two of the deceased are identified as Zackery Gilbert, also known as “Cori”, 19, and Antonio St Rose, also known as “Matta”, 21.
The third deceased man has not yet been identified and a search is on for the fourth man, police said.
A Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) release stated that a 41-year-old fast food delivery driver was in his vehicle around 8.45 p.m. on Sunday when he was approached by a man posing as a customer.
It is alleged that three other men, armed with a firearm, cutlass, and knife, also approached the vehicle, and announced a robbery.
The men robbed the victim of a quantity of cash, a cellular phone and food.
Officers of the Mayaro Police Station responded to a report and took up strategic positions in the district.
They confronted the four suspects who allegedly shot at them, and the officers returned fire in the direction of the men.
Three of the suspects were hit, while the fourth escaped.
Police said St Rose was released from jail last year after serving a three-year term for armed robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
The Express yesterday visited the abandoned beach house where the deadly confrontation occurred at Church Road.
At the end of a concrete walkway at the side of the house, there were dried pools of blood and a bandana on the ground.
Scattered across the walkway were the remnants of a fast food meal of fries, pieces of biscuits and chicken bones.
Bullet holes were seen on the concrete walls and a galvanised gate leading to the front of the house.
Orphaned at six years old
At St Rose’s home at Bel Air Road in Mayaro, Annmarie Wilson said she adopted him at six years old when he was left orphaned after the death of his parents in separate years to illness.
Wilson said St Rose was employed by a cleaning company.
Another relative of his, who did not wish to be named, said, “When he was at home, he would not answer you back. But when he steps out, a person can become an outlaw or a gangster. I cannot say that he followed friends. He was a big man. The choices you make, you have to live with them. I did not want this to happen or end this way, but he made a choice.”
A cousin of Gilbert, Michelle Mohammed, said she believed that Gilbert was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”, and would not have been armed with a weapon.
Mohammed, of Mayaro, said her cousin Gilbert graduated from the Mayaro Secondary School last year and was searching for a job.
She said she believed the police used excessive force on her cousin and friends and indicated her intention to lodge a report with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
“They are trying to make the children look like big bandits. Up to now, we do not know how he (Gilbert) got caught up with his friends. They did not have any weapons. The police could have held (arrested) them. That is what the police are for. They did not have to gun down people’s children and leave them like dogs on the ground. Everybody does make mistakes. No one is perfect. We are a prayerful family and God will give us justice. Police in Mayaro does set up people and say they have guns,” said Mohammed.
A childhood friend of Gilbert and St Rose, who did not wish to be named, said he and other residents were at a wake at Church Road when they heard the gunfire.
The friend said St Rose and Gilbert came to the wake shortly after 7 p.m. and less than two hours later, he learned that the gunfire he heard was the deadly confrontation of his friends with the police.
Of his friends, the man said, “Matta (St Rose) gave up on life a while now. Depression of losing his parents. He always felt like nobody was there for him. Cori (Gilbert) grandmother always speaks to him about late nights coming in and friends. The grandmother is always there with him but you know teenagers these days, they does hear who they want to hear.
“I would not say is the right thing but we have to be for each other, we cannot judge each other. We were in the wake when we get the news. All we heard were gunshots but we did not expect it to be them. We heard several shots,” said the friend.
Crime scene investigators said they retrieved a revolver with one live round, spent shell casings, a cutlass, a knife, a cellphone and an undisclosed sum of cash at the scene of the shooting.
Officers of the Emergency Response Patrol in Mayaro and Rio Claro Task Force also assisted and conducted searches in the area for the fourth suspect however without success.
Also responding to the scene were Supt Wayne Doodhai, Inspector Ramkissoon, Sgt De La Rosa, Sgt Mohammed and Cpl Dowarka.
Supt Doodhai is continuing investigations.