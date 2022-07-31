GOLDEN PAUL

EVERY win is special to us.
This from a very elated Darren Paul, the father of ace national cyclist Nicholas Paul, upon his gold medal win yesterday in the Men’s keirin final at the Commonwealth Games at Lee Valley VeloPark in London.
Paul rode unbeaten through his qualifying and semi-final heats before dominating the competition in the final.
Behind Paul in second place was Scotland’s Jack Carlin, while Malaysia’s Shah Sahrom took the bronze.
The victory yesterday was the third major win in as many attempts for Paul, who was a double-gold medallist at the recent Cali, Colombia, leg of the Nations Cup meeting.
Contacted by phone yesterday afternoon, Darren Paul said: “We as a family feel very elated over Nicholas’ victory. We know that he has worked hard, and he is capable of that kind of performance. We are very pleased and proud of him. Yes, he has been in winner’s row many times. It is something that we have grown accustomed to. Every win is special to us. Every race is a different race.”
Darren Paul said when the race kicked off around 11 a.m. local time, he, his wife, Nicole, and Nicholas’ younger sister, Daniella, were “on the run” with weekend activities, but they took the time to watch the cycling event ‘live’.
“We were on the run. It was a great celebration; wherever we are we celebrate him. At that time, we were at a football practice session with our daughter. My wife and I were looking at it on the phone and celebrated the victory,” he said.
The proud father said he and his family will also be tuning in to the two other events at the Commonwealth Games, scheduled in the next two days, in which his 23-year-old son will participate.
“His preparation has gone as planned and it is all about executing it on the day. He has two more events at the Games. On Sunday, he takes part in another sprint and on Monday he takes part in the one-kilometre trial,” said the father.
PM extends congrats
Via a social media post, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley extended his congratulations to Nicholas Paul and fellow national cyclist Kwesi Browne.
Browne, who also competed in the final of the keirin, placed sixth.
“CONGRATULATIONS to Nicholas Paul. Gold at the Commonwealth Games. He destroyed the field. A heart felt congratulations to Kwesi Browne for making the finals as well,” the post read.
The victory was just the latest in a string of accolades for the top sprinter.
Acting Minister of Sport Randall Mitchell commented that the country was proud of Paul and his achievements.
“It’s a tremendous achievement as a result of discipline, determination and sheer hard work. Nicholas Paul continues to shine and we Trinbagonians continue to be proud of his achievements wearing the colours and flying the flag of Trinidad and Tobago,” said Mitchell.
Many medals
Paul is also currently the world record-holder in the Flying 200 metres, the qualifying event for the sprint—a mark he attained at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Bolivia in 2019.
He also won three gold medals at the CAC Games in the individual sprint, team sprint and 1K time trial and ran away with the TV6 Viewer’s Choice Sports Personality and Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee People’s Choice Award in 2018.
At the Express Individual of the Year Awards in 2018, Nicholas copped the “Youth of the Year” title for winning not only his cycling events but also the heart of the public of Trinidad and Tobago.
This was T&T’s first cycling gold medal at the Commonwealth Games since Roger Gibbon in 1966.
Contacted by phone yesterday evening, Gibbon said he contacted Paul via WhatsApp and sent his congratulations, and Paul responded with a message of appreciation.
He added that he had been in contact with Paul on WhatsApp through other championship events.
Gibbon spoke with admiration of Paul’s domination of yesterday’s race, and his pride in hearing T&T’s National Anthem being played once again as the national flag was hoisted in winner’s row.
“It is so long since we were able to get a win at the Commonwealth Games in cycling. We had a long wait. This man has done us proud. And he is going to continue to get better. The biggest thrill for me is seeing the National Anthem of Trinidad and Tobago play and seeing our flag being raised as you stand on top of the podium, and he did just that for us today. He went out there and roughed up the world. That race was complete domination on his part,” said Gibbon.
The former national cycling champion said Paul’s strategy in the race demonstrated that he is leagues ahead of the competition.
“He literally toyed with them in that final. He went out ahead of the bunch and nobody could make contact with him. He opened a gap and completely dominated. Nicholas is world class. It is not going to be long before he becomes world champion. The Commonwealth Games is the second highest rated games behind the Olympics. In the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games, he has continuously finished ahead of the Commonwealth competitors. He is superior in sprint cycling currently in the Commonwealth,” said Gibbon.
He predicted that Paul would continue in winner’s row in today’s sprint event.
“I cannot see any reason why he will not get us a second gold. He rode that race to suit his strengths and rides a very good kilometre time trial, so he can hold a pace for a long period. He went to the front and the others had no answer to that. Each year, in my view, he gets stronger, and more mature. In cycling there is a lot of strategy, and he is really getting on top of his game now. In the future, he is going to become a world champion,” said Gibbon.