GOLDEN PAUL

Residents of several Housing Development Corporation (HDC) communities say they are not willing to accept Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis’ explanation for why maintenance of their communities is not being done.

The residents who live in the newer HDC developments, including Vieux Fort in St James, Real Spring in Valsayn, Oasis Greens in Chaguanas and Ridgeview Heights in Bon Air, say they pay maintenance fees monthly for the upkeep of their communities, but they have no idea what is being done with those funds.