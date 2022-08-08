If it’s nice, do it twice.
Jereem “The Dream” Richards request for the steelpan rendition of the Trinidad and Tobago anthem for the Commonwealth Games men’s 200 metres medal ceremony in Birmingham, England, yesterday was granted, and a smile broke out on the half-lap champion’s face as the first melodic note was struck.
Richards returned to the podium later in the day, this time to receive his 4x400m gold medal. There was no need for another request. The sweet sounds of pan rang through Alexander Stadium as “Forged From The Love of Liberty” was played for the third time at Birmingham 2022.
Dwight St Hillaire, Asa Guevara, Machel Cedenio and Richards teamed up for 4x4 gold in three minutes, 01.29 seconds. Botswana clocked 3:01.85 to secure silver, with bronze going to Kenya in 3:02.41.
Deon Lendore had been preparing to represent T&T in the 400 and 4x4 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. His life, however, was cut short in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA, in January.
“I know Deon would be looking down at us,” said Richards, “and very proud of this 4x4 team. From where we came to be Commonwealth Games champions … that’s something he would be proud of.”
St Hillaire earned T&T the lead on the opening leg, and Guevara stayed in front. T&T and Botswana were neck and neck when Cedenio handed the baton to anchorman Richards. But with 300 metres to go, the 200m gold medallist was the clear leader. He never surrendered the advantage.
In the closing stages of the race, Richards looked up at the big screen and then to his right, before spreading his arms wide in celebration.
“Praise to God,” said Richards. “This is the first time this team has ever run in this order. The plan was to put me on the last leg and see how well I could finish. Everyone did their job, exceptionally. The 400, boy. The 400 hurts, but I would sacrifice myself any day for this 4x4 team.”
Cedenio was a grateful man after the race.
“We really appreciate all the support. We felt the love. We just had to come and execute and bring it back home for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
The fine run represented T&T’s second relay triumph in 88 years of Commonwealth Games participation. St Hillaire, Guevara, Cedenio and Richards followed in the strides of Lennox Yearwood, Kent Bernard, Edwin Roberts and Wendell Mottley, the 1966 men’s 4x440 yards golden quartet and world record breakers in 3:02.8.
Medals like rain!
T&T ended the 2022 Commonwealth Games with three gold medals, two silver and one bronze.
Cyclist Nicholas Paul earned men’s Keirin gold, sprint silver and kilo bronze. Richards followed up with 200 gold. Early, yesterday, Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison Jr, Kion Benjamin and Kyle Greaux teamed up for men’s 4x100 silver in 38.70 seconds. St Hillaire, Guevara, Cedenio and Richards then produced their golden run to complete T&T’s second best showing at a Commonwealth Games.
The five gold, two silver, two bronze performance at the ’66 Games in Kingston, Jamaica remains the T&T benchmark.
Paul’s three-medal haul is worth $437,500, while Richards is set to receive $250,000. This was confirmed on Minster of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe’s Facebook page.
“Winning is wonderful! The Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s 2017-2027 Reward and Incentives Framework rewards $250,000 to each individual athlete who wins a Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, $125,000 for Silver and $62,500 for Bronze. Congratulations to our winners! Keep the fire burning Team TTO.”
The 4x400 and 4x100 men blazed the Alexander Stadium track, and will be rewarded too for their outstanding efforts.