Gone to the dogs

An activist who infiltrated the San Fernando Dog Pound, and recorded video of the animals placed there on Saturday, alleged that the animals were abandoned by the City Corporation over the weekend.
Footage of dogs in kennels at the Lady Hailes Avenue pound were shared on social media on Saturday afternoon, showing the animals were in cages and covered in flies.
At least one dog, the activist stated, had escaped its enclosure, and was trapped between cages since its capture last Friday.
“This doggy has been without food and water since Friday, and nobody has been at San Fernando dog pound to see about these animals! Who is in charge? Leave them to be free if you guys are not going to take care of them properly. Whoever has authority please reach out to me to assist,” the activist wrote.
“All the dogs are in filth. Additionally the small black doggie has injuries to her back legs with her right hind leg also swollen. This is not right!! It is unacceptable...this place needs to be revamped and people who care about animals put in charge!! These animals do not deserve this,” another said.
Another said, “Whoever in authority should be charged and treated the same way! Guys, we need some serious help with getting this San Fernando Pound Shut Down for good!”
When the Express visited the facility at noon on Sunday, at least three dogs were housed there, the trapped dog remaining outside of its enclosure. Within these enclosures, food and faeces had been scattered on the floors.
Former deputy mayor Dr Ferri Hosein on Sunday said she was told that an official had visited the pound on Saturday to address the issue of the dog that had escaped its enclosure.
However, she said, the area may need to be further dealt with in the future to avoid similar incidents. With regard to food and water, she said, the Corporation’s official policy was that dogs are fed daily.
She said it was possible that the dog had jumped out of its enclosure and was moving in and out of the area.
“This is the first experience I’ve heard of one of the dogs jumping dogs are capable with different personalities to do different things. It is probably just a little area to seal off…if it is not sealed then the dog may have jumped back over. It may not be that he did not have access to that daughter. They have seen the dog there and interpreted it as that but definitely if the dog is jumping it will be fixed,” she said
Hosein, who demitted office in light of the Privy Council ruling on local government elections, added that, in her time as deputy mayor, the corporation’s policy was that the Pound would be cleaned daily.
However, she said, it was something the City Corporation may have to look into.
“As far as I know it is a concern if the dogs are sitting in their own refuse that is a problem. The policy is that it is supposed to be cleaned every day and if it wasn’t at any point that is something the CEO and the head of the Corporation to look into,” she said.
Responding to calls for the facility to be shut down, she said that it was within the Corporation’s statutory function to provide relief in cases where stray dogs may have been the cause of nuisance. She said that the Corporation did not randomly pick up dogs, but rather did so after repeated complaints.
She noted, however, that people were within their rights to share their concerns for the animals,
“People will have their concerns, these are living animals, and they may have concerns, they should write to the corporation with any suggestions they may have. In the time there, I would have started some initiatives.”
“We always pushed the adoption option, up to when I was there that what I wanted. But it is up to whether people want the dogs and their personal preference. I myself am an animal lover but the reality is a lot of the dogs don’t get donors. Suggestions are always a good thing, there will always be room for improvement,” she said.
After reports of animal cruelty in 2016, the San Fernando Dog Pound was scheduled to be decommissioned and a new facility constructed that would place emphasis on adoption and spaying or neutering.
A petition that garnered more than 6,000 signatures had then called for the facility to be shut down, alleging that dogs placed there were starved and treated in a “barbaric,” way.
By 2019, however, a foreman at the San Fernando Corporation had then stated that the Corporation had significantly reduced the number of dogs taken in, only picking up dogs which were determined to be sick or a threat to the public.