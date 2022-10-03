PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has accused the United National Congress (UNC) of peddling “fake” information, stating yesterday that Cabinet has not approved a “draft” WASA document where the Opposition claims to have found secretive plans at retrenching some 2,500.
The alleged retrenchment figure could not be verified in the document that was disseminated by the UNC yesterday, which appeared to be a copy of a draft document prepared by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) entitled a “Draft Business Plan and Price Control Proposal for the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for the regulatory period from 2022 to 2027”.
The document was dated June 2022 and was first raised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar during last Friday’s 2023 national budget debate in the Parliament, when she claimed some 2,500 would lose their jobs at WASA according to some labour adjustment plans in the report.
This could not be found in the document, in which some areas appeared to be missing but Opposition Senator Wade Mark maintained yesterday that Gonzales must state whether it is true.
Speaking during the UNC’s weekly Sunday news conference, Mark noted the Minister’s response in the Parliament that the allegation was not true.
He asked whether Gonzales was seeking to “misguide” the population, claiming the Cabinet would have had to approve or been aware of the report. Mark noted a table on page 53, which appears to project a staff reduction, labelled “number of staff”, from 4,711 in 2021 to 2,520 in 2027.
According to the table entitled “labour productivity gains”, a project for “staff per thousand connections” also seemed to go from “ten” in 2021 to “five” in 2027.
Political dividends
Asked for comment, Gonzales told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday that “Wade Mark and the UNC’s agenda is to aggravate the national community and sections of the population because they believe that they will reap political dividends from their usual strategy of misinformation”.
He said “the population knows that WASA is preparing itself for a rate review and that part of the process is to submit documents to the RIC which includes a business plan”.
“A business plan is NOT Government policy!” Gonzales stressed.
“It is basically a plan proposed to the RIC from the Authority demonstrating how it can improve customer service and attain financial sustainability.”
The Minister, who had been asked whether the document was in any way public, said a “business plan from a utility company to a regulator like the RIC is a confidential document for the RIC”.
“The Government does not get involved in this process because the Government does not set rates,” Gonzales stated, adding,“That is the process used in order for the RIC to do its work.”
Asked whether the figure was factual, he said WASA has been hard at work on this for over one year, adding:
“For Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her group of national misleaders to now come and wave an old draft of such a business plan and then accuse the Government of having some secret plan to retrench 2,500 WASA workers, is nothing but scandalous UNC behaviour and mischief making.”
He said he had reminded this country that the Government laid an entire 2020 Subcommittee Report in Parliament concerning all the issues concerning WASA and “such a report spoke about overstaffing, mismanagement, corruption and other pertinent issues”.
“If the Government had approved a business plan for WASA, why would we hide it?,” he asked.
Stop the distortions
Gonzales wanted to “make it abundantly clear again” that the Government approved a “Transformation Plan for WASA two months ago and in 2020 we approved a report that was laid in Parliament”.
“That fake document that Wade Mark and Kamla are harassing the population with hoping to rile up the country is not a product of the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said, adding:
“I wish that Kamla and Wade Mark could be decent and stop the distortions and lies that some draft of a business plan from WASA is a document approved by the Cabinet.”
Mark had echoed some remarks by his Opposition colleague, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath last Friday, that the Government had cut funding to WASA’s development while pushing higher rates.
Padarath also raised parts of the business plan in the Parliament and questioned why some areas in south and central Trinidad appeared to be getting less of their scheduled supply than others.