Gonzales blames corruption at WASA

MINISTER of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales has blamed corruption at State water provider WASA for the lack of supply to citizens over the past decades.
As he delivered the feature address at the commissioning ceremony of the refurbished La Fortune Water Treatment Plant at Dam Road, Egypt Village, Point Fortin yesterday, he said he had a duty to inform citizens of the state of affairs at WASA.
“When I first picked up my appointment, I told this country that mismanagement and, to a greater extent corruption, within the WASA is costing the people of Trinidad and Tobago billions of dollars. I took on the issue of mismanagement of WASA because I saw it for what it was. Honestly, I have to sleep comfortably when the night comes, and I have myself and my family to live with. I cannot see something and pretend that it is not what it is. I think that I have a duty to tell the people of T&T about the state of affairs at WASA. I recognise that mismanagement has been a key issue that has been impacting the operations at the WASA and it is the very reason that people are not getting water,” said Gonzales.
The minister said he saw a cadre of employee in WASA “crying out for leadership and guidance”.
A couple of months ago when he visited the La Fortune Water Treatment Plant, he said he was left in a state of shock and attributed the disrepair of the infrastructure to mismanagement.
“No infrastructure that was responsible and built to provide the people of T&T with an efficient water supply should ever reach in this position,” said Gonzales. “The only thing that was working here was the security guard. Nothing else. I was shocked at the state of the dam and the derelict state of the infrastructure. You can go around the country and you would see a lot of WASA’s infrastructure in similar conditions. That is what we are trying to address. Shortly after I picked up this appointment, I recognised that not only do we have a shortfall in water production in some key areas of the country, but oftentimes communities that are not getting water is as a result of what we have corrected here today,” Gonzales said.
He said there may be various reasons for the mismanagement, adding that “perhaps the monies received from the Ministry of Finance were being misplaced and being put into other things that had nothing to do with providing the people of T&T with an efficient water supply”.
He gave as an example $294 million that was spent on the Caroni Dualing pipeline project, but “up to now not one bucket of water was poured into that massive project”.
He said WASA employees were not to blame for that, as they are not responsible for making those decisions.
“When I called out mismanagement, I thought it was important to demonstrate to the people of T&T that in addition to perhaps investments, perhaps corruption. But the issue of mismanagement was a serious issue within the WASA,” admitted Gonzales.
The minister pointed out, however, that transformation was taking place at the water supply company.
Gonzales said with the recent launch of the new version of the water improvement programme, a cadre of senior technocrats and junior employees were working together as a team.
“We are tackling the problems and we are going to transform the problems that we have inherited. Within the last five to six months, even though things may be difficult in a very hostile place, you have people who are willing to do right by the people of T&T. I lend my hand in their support and in defence of T&T,” he said.
Gonzales said that if this new momentum continued over the next two to three years, then over one million people will experience an improvement in their water supply.
“Perhaps I can say and boast that maybe for the first time within the last 20 years, that it is the first time that within three months WASA undertook a series of programmes and projects that impacted nearly 50,000 people with an expenditure of region of $5 million. That is happening right now. They came together and recognised that it was no longer business as usual and they have stepped up to the plate. They have demonstrated that they have what it takes to make it happen. It is going to be very difficult because the issue of WASA has been with us since 1962,” he said.
“We believe for the first time that we have a board of directors, team of managers, a Ministry of Public Utilities and on the lower levels at WASA who finally are beating to the same tune and rhythm. The hard-working team at WASA, thank you very much for what you have done on this project. To those not on board yet with this new vision, new work ethic, encourage and talk to them to continue with this new boost to the WASA.
“Let them know that there is space and room in this new organisation moving forward. Only those who have other agendas and whose objective is not to provide the people of T&T with an efficient water supply, well there is no room for you on this train,” he added.
The minister noted that 20 production wells which were former Petrotrin water treatment facilities were transferred to WASA.
He said the dams at Parrylands, Guayaguayare, Navet, Brazil, Edward Trace (Moruga) and Barrackpore were to be transformed.
“Very soon we are going to publish our strategic plan for the supply of water throughout T&T. In that document you will see every part of T&T is going to be touched. We are very confident that in the work plan and schedule that we have set out ahead of us that finally the issue of water supply will be a thing of the past,” he said.
With the reopening of the La Fortune water treatment plant, which had been out of commission since 2013, the supply to over 2,500 residents of Point Fortin and environs is expected to improve, he said.