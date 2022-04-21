THE matter surrounding the suspension of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) acting chief executive officer (CEO) Sherland Sheppard is under probe and it would be irresponsible to divulge any information at this time, says Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales.
Asked by Opposition Senator Wade Mark to state the reasons for Sheppard’s suspension, Gonzales said: “This matter is engaging the attention of the board as was previously indicated. The matter is under investigation and therefore it would be irresponsible, it would be foolhardy, it would be reckless of the Minister of Public Utilities to come out in public and speak on matters that are actively under the investigation of the board of commissioners of the Water and Sewerage Authority.”
Mark pressed on to get answers, but was unsuccessful.
“Can the minister indicate whether the decision of the board at 8.30 on the Wednesday before Holy Thursday, Mr Sherland Sheppard, chief executive officer of WASA, acting, was summoned by the board to sign off on the retrenchment of over 3,000 WASA employees and Mr Sherland Sheppard refused. Can I ask the honourable minister if he can clarify that position for the public?” he said.
Senate Vice President Muhammed Yunus Ibrahim said, based on the minister’s answer, he would not allow this question.
“Can the minister indicate or verify and/or confirm whether some irregularity involving Mr Sherland Sheppard is under investigation by the board of WASA that can have criminal implications?” asked Mark.
Ibrahim also said that, based on the minister’s first answer, he would not allow this question.
WASA chairman Ravi Nanga confirmed to the Express last week that Sheppard was suspended last Wednesday, for two weeks.
He said the board has since spearheaded an investigation into a matter which he described as “sensitive”, and declined to give further details.
Nanga said because it’s a matter involving the company’s chief executive, it was being done as quickly as possible.
He said the board has appointed a member of WASA’s Human Resources committee to investigate the matter.
The report stated that one of WASA’s senior managers, Kelvin Romain, was appointed to act as chief executive in the interim.
Nanga said the benefit of appointing different senior managers to act as chief executives was that the board was able to assess their competencies.
Sheppard, former acting director of operations, was appointed last year to act as chief executive after the management team was restructured following the July 8 resignation of former executive director Dr Lennox Sealy.
Sealy, who lasted five months on the job, had replaced former acting CEO Alan Poon King, who is now director of customer services.